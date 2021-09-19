Editorial: Oklahoman needs Stitt's undivided attention on the pandemic, not in Afghanistan

It’s curious Gov. Kevin Stitt has made more comments about a war he has no control over than Oklahoma’s COVID-19 crisis, for which he wields tremendous influence.

If all politics is local, as U.S House Speaker Tip O’Neill once claimed, then the governor is missing the mark by miles.

In the past couple of weeks, Stitt has wasted no time in making a video and social media posts slamming President Joe Biden over the evacuation of U.S. forces and personnel at the end of the Afghanistan war.

That’s an expected response and one we find ourselves in agreement.

But, Stitt’s job is not figuring out how to get out of Afghanistan, it’s to get Oklahomans safely out of the pandemic. And he has been mum about COVID-19.

Stitt came into office two years ago promising to make Oklahoma a Top 10 state. We have done that with the coronavirus: No. 5 in the death rate, No. 6 in new test positivity and No. 4 in hospitalizations.

Stitt’s COVID-19 policy of personal choice has failed. The status quo is not working, and it’s killing and sickening Oklahomans in strained health care systems.