Editorial: Oklahoman deserving of Medal of Honor for bravery

Self-sacrifice put an Oklahoman into the ranks of the nation’s most brave and elite soldiers last week, recognized with the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden.

The actions of Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, of the 1st Special Forces Group, are inspiring and reflect the best of American military. The Clinton, Oklahoma, native put himself in the line of fire to save possibly hundreds of troops in a complex attack by insurgents in August 2013 on the Forward Operating Base Ghanzi in Afghanistan.

After a 400-pound truck bomb was launched at the base, nine enemy soldiers followed with small arms, rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons. Plumlee immediately ran toward the explosions and engaged in close combat. Even after he was wounded by a detonating suicide vest, he kept going to save soldiers, provide first aide and prevent the attackers from breaching the perimeter.

Members of his team describe Plumlee as having an unrelenting courage that day, and without his decisive action could be been a catastrophic event.

The recognition was delayed after the Army downgraded his nomination to a Silver Star despite support from several top military generals. Congress got involved to reverse that decision.