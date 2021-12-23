Editorial: Oklahoman deserving of Medal of Honor for bravery

Self-sacrifice put an Oklahoman into the ranks of the nation’s most brave and elite soldiers last week, recognized with the Medal of Honor from President Joe Biden.
The actions of Master Sgt. Earl Plumlee, of the 1st Special Forces Group, are inspiring and reflect the best of American military. The Clinton, Oklahoma, native put himself in the line of fire to save possibly hundreds of troops in a complex attack by insurgents in August 2013 on the Forward Operating Base Ghanzi in Afghanistan.
After a 400-pound truck bomb was launched at the base, nine enemy soldiers followed with small arms, rocket-propelled grenades and other weapons. Plumlee immediately ran toward the explosions and engaged in close combat. Even after he was wounded by a detonating suicide vest, he kept going to save soldiers, provide first aide and prevent the attackers from breaching the perimeter.
Members of his team describe Plumlee as having an unrelenting courage that day, and without his decisive action could be been a catastrophic event.
The recognition was delayed after the Army downgraded his nomination to a Silver Star despite support from several top military generals. Congress got involved to reverse that decision.
“This recognition has been too long in coming — delayed for you and your family, as well,” Biden said. “No one will ever forget how you sprang into action when the enemy attacked our base.”
Plumlee becomes the 26th Oklahoman to receive the Medal of Honor, joining an impressive club of veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War. He is the first from the state to receive the honor for action in Afghanistan.
Two other Medal of Honor awards were given posthumously. Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Celiz died after stepping between Taliban fighters and an evacuating U.S. helicopter in 2018 in Afghanistan, and Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe died as a result of burns suffered while rescuing fellow soldiers from a burning vehicle in Iraq in 2005.
Plumlee began his military career in the Oklahoma National Guard while in high school in 1998. Upon graduation, he joined the Marine Corps where he completed the Navy SERE School and the Marines’ Amphibious Reconnaissance Course. He was part of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2005 and 2008.
In January 2009, Plumlee joined the Army Special Forces, assigned to 4th Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group. In 2013, he was involved in Operation Enduring Freedom. He is now serving with the 1st Special Forces Group at Fort Lewis, Washington.
We congratulate Plumlee and are appreciative that the military and Congress recognize that his bravery is worthy of this highest honor for valor in combat.