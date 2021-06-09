Editorial: Oklahoma voters pull state kicking and screaming into Medicaid expansion

Oklahoma’s move to expanded Medicaid begins July 1.

It’s taken too long to get to this point, but it deserves celebrating now that we’re so nearly there.

In the first few days of enrollment, nearly 100,000 Oklahomans applied and were approved for the entitlement program that is largely funded by the federal Affordable Care Act.

That will mean a healthier state in the future. Oklahomans who have not had access to primary care physicians will now be able to get medical assistance in dealing with chronic health problems, including obesity, tobacco use and lack of exercise.

That means treatable chronic problems will be less likely to become very expensive acute ones, and will be addressed in doctor’s offices instead of emergency rooms.

It will also have a healthy economic impact on the state. More than $1 billion a year in federal funding should flow to the state, helping strengthen the state’s tenuous rural health care system. The state also ends up with a stronger workforce.

Medicaid expansion makes Oklahoma healthier and wealthier.