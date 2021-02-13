Editorial: Oklahoma use of federal COIVD-19 relief money included unwise, low priority projects

Was it wise to spend $2 million on a marketing campaign featuring Stitt to draw tourist into the state at a time when Oklahoma had frighteningly high COVID-19 infection rates and health officials from Washington on down were discouraging unnecessary travel?

Was it wise to spend $250,000 to lure the Cattlemen’s Congress to the Oklahoma City fairgrounds a few months after the Oklahoma State Fair was cancelled because it couldn’t be held safely?

Was giving an up-front deposit of $2.1 million for 1.2 million masks from a company that failed to deliver the goods a prudent use of taxpayer money?

Was buying $2 million in hydroxychloroquine, a drug hyped by former President Donald Trump but that has proven ineffective against COVID-19, a good deal? If so, why is the state now trying to return all of the drugs?

The federal government gave an enormous amount of money to Stitt’s office to deal with the COVID-19 crisis, and a lot of that money — probably most of it — was spent exactly as it should have been, giving relief to people and organizations that were laid low by the disease.

Some of that spending was disorganized at times and none of it had the sort of legislative oversight that is the hallmark of good government, but fault there lies with Congress, not Stitt.