Editorial: Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is tearing down its toll booths ... but you still get to pay

But they aren’t going away anytime soon or, frankly, ever.

Some people will never accept this, but they’re the fairest way to finance the construction of needed highways — a straightforward user fee.

As former OTA Board member John Kilpatrick was fond of saying, there is no such thing as a free road. You either pay for your highway with tolls or your pay for it with taxes. Paying with tolls means the heaviest users pay the most and the nonusers don’t pay at all. That’s the model of fairness, as voters accepted when they affirmed the OTA’s mission in 1954.

The new collection system has some obvious problems. For one, the car owner is being held responsible for tolls, even if someone else is driving the vehicle. The OTA customer service people will work with people who can prove they aren’t responsible for tolls — such as tolls that are run up after a car’s sale — but the bottom line is that if you own the car, you’re going to held responsible for the tolls.

Also, the system opens the door for toll scofflaws who fly through the state one time and ignore the bill when it comes. That may costs the OTA a little money and the drivers a lot of money if they ever happen through the state again.