Editorial: Oklahoma tenants at-risk to predatory behavior

Gligo said other states require the landlord to pay for hotels while such major repairs are made. Oklahoma tenants don’t have such protections.

Tenants in the state have the options of moving without guarantee of receiving their deposit or making repairs themselves and taking up to $100 off their rent.

That isn’t good enough. It places tenants at a disadvantage and at-risk of predatory actions.

We believe the majority of landlords are doing the right things to provide a safe living environment for their tenants.

A minority of landlords cause these monumental problems, creating a bad reputation for many innocents. Owners acting in good faith ought to rally behind tightening standards and enforcement on poor landlords.

The Legislature studied the Oklahoma Residential Landlord Tenant Act in an interim study last summer but took no action. It’s time to make the law better.

Tulsa is struggling with enough housing for all residents. It cannot afford to have bad landlords putting families into homelessness.

