Editorial: Oklahoma tenants at-risk to predatory behavior

The trouble at Vista Shadow Mountain is alarming, dangerous and an indicator tenant rights need to be tightened by state lawmakers.
The apartment complex at 6000 S. Memorial Drive has devolved into substandard housing for the 50 families living there.
After ownership changed among several hands in a short time, workers tore out the ceilings and walls two months ago while tenants lived there. Then, it ran up an unpaid water bill, leading the city to threaten a shutoff.
The out-of-state owners since have been unresponsive to tenant needs and questions. As is often the case, renters do not have the resources for advocacy or to contest their dire situation.
The apartment attracted visits from State Rep. Melissa Provenzano, City Councilor Lori Dector Wright and housing advocates.
They were shocked to see the exposed water, pipes and electrical wiring in units with multi-child families.
Housing Solutions Executive Director Becky Gligo told Tulsa World reporter Kevin Canfield that Oklahoma is notoriously bad at providing balance between tenants and landlords.
Gligo said other states require the landlord to pay for hotels while such major repairs are made. Oklahoma tenants don’t have such protections.
Tenants in the state have the options of moving without guarantee of receiving their deposit or making repairs themselves and taking up to $100 off their rent.
That isn’t good enough. It places tenants at a disadvantage and at-risk of predatory actions.
We believe the majority of landlords are doing the right things to provide a safe living environment for their tenants.
A minority of landlords cause these monumental problems, creating a bad reputation for many innocents. Owners acting in good faith ought to rally behind tightening standards and enforcement on poor landlords.
The Legislature studied the Oklahoma Residential Landlord Tenant Act in an interim study last summer but took no action. It’s time to make the law better.
Tulsa is struggling with enough housing for all residents. It cannot afford to have bad landlords putting families into homelessness.
