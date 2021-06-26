Editorial: Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act

The best chance for national election reform this year failed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.

On a 50-50 vote, the Senate refused to take up S1, the For the People Act. Under Senate rules, 60 votes were needed to break a Republican filibuster and consider the broad election reform package, which included online voter registration, tighter campaign finance requirements and limits on gerrymandering.

The legislation was needed to counterbalanced efforts in state legislatures around the nation to restrict voter rights in response to the 2020 election.

Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe voted with other Senate Republicans to sustain the filibuster.

We were disappointed in that, and in Lankford’s comments ahead of the vote that the proposal would make “voting easy, cheating easy, and verifying elections impossible.”

The bill would have made voting easier, but we don’t buy the rest of it.

There is no convincing evidence there is any substantial election fraud or that the proposals in S1 would have increased it.

The 2020 elections were verified thoroughly by state and federal officials. Nothing about S1 would have lessened the nation’s ability to feel confident in election results.