Editorial: Oklahoma senators vote against For the People Act

The best chance for national election reform this year failed in the U.S. Senate Tuesday.
On a 50-50 vote, the Senate refused to take up S1, the For the People Act. Under Senate rules, 60 votes were needed to break a Republican filibuster and consider the broad election reform package, which included online voter registration, tighter campaign finance requirements and limits on gerrymandering.
The legislation was needed to counterbalanced efforts in state legislatures around the nation to restrict voter rights in response to the 2020 election.
Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe voted with other Senate Republicans to sustain the filibuster.
We were disappointed in that, and in Lankford’s comments ahead of the vote that the proposal would make “voting easy, cheating easy, and verifying elections impossible.”
The bill would have made voting easier, but we don’t buy the rest of it.
There is no convincing evidence there is any substantial election fraud or that the proposals in S1 would have increased it.
The 2020 elections were verified thoroughly by state and federal officials. Nothing about S1 would have lessened the nation’s ability to feel confident in election results.
Indeed, For the People would have increased citizen confidence in elections because it would have given greater assurance that artificial and politically motivated restrictions aren’t depriving people of their right to vote in free, fair elections.
Lankford’s argument was wrong, and the votes he and Inhofe cast were wrong.
The argument could be made that Republicans aren’t to blame for the bill’s defeat because Democrats failed to get their own Senators to do what was needed to get the bill passed. Had the 50 Democrats in the Senate voted to revise filibuster rules, they could have cleared the path for the bill, but Sen. Joe Manchin refused to back filibuster changes.
The West Virginia maverick also opposed the initial elements of S1, although he had proposed changes that he said he could support and voted with his party on Tuesday to begin debate.
We see undistinguished acts on both sides of the aisle and the result is that a good proposal to protect voters didn’t even get a chance to be debated in the Senate. Neither party wins when the nation loses.
