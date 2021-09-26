Editorial: Oklahoma senators ought to vote for increasing borrowing limit to avoid possible financial crisis

The now-routine political bickering over the debt ceiling has become as tiresome as it is critical to the nation.
Increasing the U.S. borrowing limit used to enjoy bipartisan support to avoid defaulting on loans. It received little attention because lawmakers recognized its necessity.
Loan defaults could trigger government shutdowns and a financial crisis. This possibility as the U.S. digs out from under a pandemic shutdown has disastrous possibilities.
We are concerned about the ballooning debt that started three presidents ago. This isn’t a new problem, and one that won’t be solved by a single, ill-conceived political maneuver that would only worsen the economy.
The debt limit increase in 2019 was also mired in political jockeying and rhetoric. President Donald Trump relied on Democrats to approve a higher debt ceiling and pass his budget deal.
Top Democrats say those votes were made to get similar support from Republicans in the future. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans won’t give support now to show opposition to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.
In 2019, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe praised the passage of Trump’s budget bill while Sen. James Lankford voted against it.
Lankford explained his vote, “We shouldn’t raise the national debt ceiling without cutting back on overspending. Our budget process is broken, and we will not get a better product until we have a better process.”
Congress ought to stop spending more than it takes in, but not at the expense of defaulting on debts.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently wrote in the Wall Street Journal saying, “Default could trigger a spike in interest rates, a steep drop in stock prices and other financial turmoil. Our current economic recovery would reverse into recession, with billions of dollars of growth and millions of jobs lost.”
Once the U.S. hits the limit, Yellen would be forced to use “extraordinary measures” to conserve cash, such as temporarily not funding retirement programs for federal employees, suspending loans to small businesses and college students or reducing payments to employees and contractors.
We miss the days when congressional lawmakers could find common ground in managing the government’s purse. These regular high-stakes standoffs are frustrating and further erode the trust Americans have with Congress.
We urge Oklahoma’s senators to do the right thing and support upping the debt limit. Save the infrastructure bill fight for another day.
