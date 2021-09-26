Editorial: Oklahoma senators ought to vote for increasing borrowing limit to avoid possible financial crisis

The now-routine political bickering over the debt ceiling has become as tiresome as it is critical to the nation.

Increasing the U.S. borrowing limit used to enjoy bipartisan support to avoid defaulting on loans. It received little attention because lawmakers recognized its necessity.

Loan defaults could trigger government shutdowns and a financial crisis. This possibility as the U.S. digs out from under a pandemic shutdown has disastrous possibilities.

We are concerned about the ballooning debt that started three presidents ago. This isn’t a new problem, and one that won’t be solved by a single, ill-conceived political maneuver that would only worsen the economy.

The debt limit increase in 2019 was also mired in political jockeying and rhetoric. President Donald Trump relied on Democrats to approve a higher debt ceiling and pass his budget deal.

Top Democrats say those votes were made to get similar support from Republicans in the future. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans won’t give support now to show opposition to President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal.

In 2019, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe praised the passage of Trump’s budget bill while Sen. James Lankford voted against it.