Time remains for the Oklahoma Senate to override Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto of legislation that would renew tribal tobacco compacts. They need to do so.

By a vote of 31-8 on Senate Bill 26x, the Senate failed to reach the legal two-thirds majority threshold but also demonstrated significant support for the compacts. The House approved the override by the wide margin of 88-8.

Tobacco compacts with Native American tribes located in Oklahoma brought in about $57 million last fiscal year, according to a story from Tulsa World reporter Carmen Forman. Legislation passed the House and Senate to extend tobacco and vehicle registration compacts by a year. The Senate did not take up the vehicle registration veto.

Stitt vetoed the legislation, claiming he's the only elected official with the power to negotiate state-tribal compacts. Legislative leaders disagree. The Oklahoma Supreme Court in two separate cases, found that Stitt exceeded his authority when negotiating compacts with tribal nations.

Other revenue tribes have paid to the state of Oklahoma through compacting in the past fiscal year includes $191.5 million from gaming fees and $24 million from motor vehicle licensing and registration compacts with the Choctaw, Chickasaw and Cherokee nations.

Compacts have historically been the best avenue for partnerships between the sovereign tribal nations and state government. These have allowed each government to act independently and share in profits.

Stitt, a Cherokee citizen, has been feuding with tribal nations since he entered office and wanted tribes to pay higher fees in the gaming compacts. A court decision determined those compacts automatically renewed. Tension escalated after the U.S. Supreme Court decision in McGirt found that boundaries in Indian Country were never de-established, creating a shift in law enforcement jurisdictions.

In December 2021, Stitt did not renew the hunting and fishing compacts with several tribes. The state lost $35 million, including a match in federal dollars for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, according to Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who called that a "stupid decision."

The tribes continue to issue their own licenses. So, it is only Oklahoma that loses out when compacts are not renewed.

Oklahoma has a unique co-existence with sovereign nations within its borders. Strong partnerships with the tribal nations has made for a better Oklahoma. Tribes contribute millions through the state compacts but also put money into rural communities to bolster education, health care and infrastructure.

Stitt has not shown success in developing relationships with the tribal leaders. If these compacts are not renewed, Oklahoma loses, and ties between the state and tribal nations continue to fray.

We believe the legislative leaders have a better path forward. Senators need to return at the end of July to ensure the state's relationship with tribal nations remains intact.