Editorial: Oklahoma Senate Bill 334 would reverse the moment of criminal justice reform

Senate Bill 334 attacks the momentum of criminal justice reform in Oklahoma and the spirit of the voter-approved State Question 780.

In 2016, Oklahoma voters passed SQ 780, which raised the minimum limit on property crimes from $500 to $1,000 and made simple drug crimes misdemeanors.

SB 334 would allow prosecutors to gather up a bunch of individual petty larcenies over the course of six months and, if they added up to more than $1,000, file an accumulative felony charge. We’d be using our limited and expensive prison space to house shoplifters with victims spread out geographically and in time. As a result, our prison system would have that much less capacity to hold dangerous criminals.

SQ 780 — which remains tremendously popular with Oklahoma voters — was based on existing law, which only allowed prosecutors to amass petty larcenies over the course of three months.

So, while SB 334 doesn’t violate the black letter provisions of SQ 780, it certainly violates its premise and that of criminal justice reform in general.

The bill has passed both chambers of the Oklahoma Legislature and is headed to a conference committee, meaning any time this year or next it could emerge for two quick votes and, if passed, go on to the governor’s desk.