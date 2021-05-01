Editorial: Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm deserves to be disciplined for misogynist remarks

Sen. Nathan Dahm got what he wanted when implying the U.S. vice president slept her way into politics: attention.

The Broken Arrow Republican has a history of stoking flames with outlandish statements then thriving on the fallout. Criticizing Dahm for his actions has never tempered his behavior.

His latest antics go over a line of decency into the kind of sexist and misogynist attitudes women have endured for generations. Many women who obtain success — whether of liberal, conservative or independent political leanings — have been subjected to sexual innuendo.

It started with Dahm proposing to ban paper straws, which is the type of legislation voters are tired of lawmakers wasting their time on.

His press release equated paper straws with “leftist loons,” singling out prominent Democrats including a cryptic comment about Kamala Harris. In an interview with Tulsa’s KTUL-Channel 8, he alluded to oral sex.

It’s a demeaning dig at our nation’s first female vice president and highest ranking woman in U.S. history. Since 2003, Harris has been elected on her own merits as the San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.