 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm deserves to be disciplined for misogynist remarks
0 comments

Editorial: Oklahoma Sen. Nathan Dahm deserves to be disciplined for misogynist remarks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
042721-tul-nws-dahm-nathan (copy)

The World editorial: Sen. Nathan Dahm “has a history of stoking flames with outlandish statements then thriving on the fallout. Criticizing Dahm for his actions has never tempered his behavior.”

Sen. Nathan Dahm got what he wanted when implying the U.S. vice president slept her way into politics: attention.

The Broken Arrow Republican has a history of stoking flames with outlandish statements then thriving on the fallout. Criticizing Dahm for his actions has never tempered his behavior.

His latest antics go over a line of decency into the kind of sexist and misogynist attitudes women have endured for generations. Many women who obtain success — whether of liberal, conservative or independent political leanings — have been subjected to sexual innuendo.

It started with Dahm proposing to ban paper straws, which is the type of legislation voters are tired of lawmakers wasting their time on.

His press release equated paper straws with “leftist loons,” singling out prominent Democrats including a cryptic comment about Kamala Harris. In an interview with Tulsa’s KTUL-Channel 8, he alluded to oral sex.

It’s a demeaning dig at our nation’s first female vice president and highest ranking woman in U.S. history. Since 2003, Harris has been elected on her own merits as the San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, U.S. senator and now vice president.

Many Oklahomans do not agree with policies and positions held by Harris. That does not give permission to engage in such despicable relics of male chauvinism.

State Sen. President Pro Tem Greg Treat did the honorable thing by quickly condemning Dahm’s words, saying he failed to live up to a “high standard of conduct and decorum.”

Words don’t carry weight with Dahm. His response was to post snarky memes online, mock political correctness and state “emotional opinions are irrelevant.”

Broken Arrow voters and Oklahomans deserve better than Dahm’s caustic and mean-spirited approach to governing.

It’s time for his fellow lawmakers to apply consequences.

Set a standard for what Oklahomans ought to expect in their elected officials. Let others taking office know this type of hateful rhetoric won’t be tolerated.

Dahm is term limited in 2024, but he needs to know now that this was no joke.

Featured video:

Wayne Greene readers the April 26 Tulsa World editorial, "Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum proposes a prudent budget in uncertain times, but still targets priorities for improvement"
0 comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial: State needle exchange will protect public, law enforcement
Editorial

Editorial: State needle exchange will protect public, law enforcement

  • Updated

"The new statute will reduce the spread of communicable disease among intravenous drug users, and open the door to treatment and sobriety," the editorial says. "It also will lower the risk of accidental needle sticks to law enforcement. For ordinary citizens, it will mean fewer dirty syringes littering public streets and paths."

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved
Editorial

Editorial: Chauvin case leaves underlying problems exposed, unresolved

  • Updated

Faced with overwhelming videotaped evidence and the testimony of undisputed experts, the Chauvin jury came back with three convictions. We're thankful that events in Minneapolis were greeted with celebrations instead of civil disturbance, the editorial says. The world remained calm ... until next time.

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services
Editorial

Editorial: SB 838 would allow taxpayers to secure base funding for police, fire and emergency medical services

  • Updated

If approved, SB 838 would allow cities to fund some police, fire or emergency medical services costs with a property tax of up to 5 mills. That would leave the municipal sales tax revenue to fund any remainder of public safety costs and other city services, such as parks, public transportation and animal welfare. It also would allow the city to try more innovative public service efforts, such increased availability of mental health crisis teams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News