Editorial: Oklahoma privileged to resettle third-highest number of Afghan refugees in U.S.

We have a low cost of living, good economy, open spaces, military bases and network of faith-based and nonprofit organizations experienced in this kind of work.

“It’s a testament to the incredible hearts and the incredible people that we have here in our community who step forward and say, ‘You know what? We’ll do this,’” Sartorius said.

Not all Oklahomans are hospitable.

The Oklahoma Republican Party Chairman John Bennett said lawmakers ought to refuse taking in the refugees, questioning the vetting process and spewing hateful words about the Muslims. Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, filed a resolution asking Congress to give states sole authority on refugee resettlement.

The refugees have undergone background and medical screenings at various holding spots on their journey, including at U.S. military bases. These are traumatized people who are leaving their homeland because they have been threatened.

Many have worked with U.S. troops and contractors, advocated for democratic ideals or equal rights or are Christians fleeing a theocratic regime.

Americans may have ended its war in Afghanistan, but we still have an obligation to our allies.