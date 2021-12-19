Editorial: Oklahoma not preventing people from reaching crisis in brain health

Oklahoma’s approach to brain health has evolved into an expensive model focusing on seriously ill patients, minimizing much-needed and more effective prevention services.
An honest assessment by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner Carrie Slatton-Hodges shows the state expanding services for people in crisis.
That’s important and necessary; we have too many untreated people in psychological distress. Some pilot and demonstration programs are succeeding, according to Slatton-Hodges.
“Right now we’re not to the point of preventing mental illness in general, but we certainly are helping folks who experience mental health issues have the best possible outcomes,” Slatton-Hodges told Tulsa World reporter Randy Krehbiel recently.
But, that’s not enough. By the time a person reaches the distress point of intensive treatment or hospitalization, significant damage has been done with a harder recovery ahead.
Prevention in health care has been the accepted path to better outcomes for patients; that ought to be the case whether for hearts or brains.
A robust system for treating those with critical needs and preventing an escalation of a disease is possible. Both are needed to get a handle on a worsening problem affecting all facets of our communities, from schools to courts to the workforce.
Access is just one part; affordability is the other. Not all insurance plans treat brain health equitably; some people cannot afford the rising deductibles and copayments. About 14% of Oklahomans are uninsured.
Oklahoma has been among the nation’s leaders in the rate of people having serious health disorders. Poor brain health is likely a driver of other problems such as high rates of obesity, heart disease and even incarceration and teen pregnancies.
Mental Health America ranks the state 45th for overall mental health using a scale that takes into account access, prevalence of mental illness, substance use disorders and suicide contemplation. The state ranks 38th in the adult rate and 40th for youth.
Other groups have similar measures. America’s Health Rankings by the United Health Foundation puts Oklahoma as the 43rd worst in overall behavioral health. It found nearly 23% of Oklahomans have depression, 17% engaged in non-medical drug use and 13% drink excessively.
Oklahoma ranks No. 1 in the number of people having two or more Adverse Childhood Experiences, according to a 2017 National Survey of Children’s Health report. The higher an ACE score, the more likely a person would face later challenges.
Prevention involves getting more people to enter the brain health field and creating more places to offer their services. Schools certainly need mental health supports, but employers and faith-based communities must play a role, too.
The data is clear and convincing: The state cannot afford to continue the status quo.
Oklahoma must put more money and resources toward a better system for brain health care. Health and other societal factors will not improve until state leaders across all sectors take it seriously and take action.