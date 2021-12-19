Editorial: Oklahoma not preventing people from reaching crisis in brain health

A robust system for treating those with critical needs and preventing an escalation of a disease is possible. Both are needed to get a handle on a worsening problem affecting all facets of our communities, from schools to courts to the workforce.

Access is just one part; affordability is the other. Not all insurance plans treat brain health equitably; some people cannot afford the rising deductibles and copayments. About 14% of Oklahomans are uninsured.

Oklahoma has been among the nation’s leaders in the rate of people having serious health disorders. Poor brain health is likely a driver of other problems such as high rates of obesity, heart disease and even incarceration and teen pregnancies.

Mental Health America ranks the state 45th for overall mental health using a scale that takes into account access, prevalence of mental illness, substance use disorders and suicide contemplation. The state ranks 38th in the adult rate and 40th for youth.