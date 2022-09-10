Oklahoma’s children are hurting, and we aren’t doing enough to save them.

A statewide survey of middle and high school students two years ago found that nearly 10% had made at least one suicide attempt, 17% had considered suicide, and 60% had experienced high or moderate psychological distress.

That ought to alarm every Oklahoman. We cannot ignore youth mental health and expect progress in everything from school outcomes to economic prosperity. Brain health is the center of our children’s well-being.

The Healthy Minds advocacy group has been rolling out reports examining each part of the mental health system since February. The latest looks at the level of inpatient and residential services — the last step on the continuum of care.

Youths entering inpatient care are struggling with severe symptoms, and many present as a safety risk, usually related to suicide. These are children who need acute care to return safely to their homes, schools and communities.

Ideally, our state would have enough resources to prevent them from getting to this point. We’re far from that goal.

Oklahoma has been playing catch-up in a youth mental health crisis for years, and now we’re at epidemic stages.

For children in crisis needing residential care, the state has 915 psychiatric beds available. About 60% of those beds are located in the Oklahoma City area, though about 36% of children ages 6-17 live there.

Tulsa County is home to about 26% of the state’s youths but has only about 12% of the state’s juvenile psychiatric beds. Rural areas have about 37% of youths and 27% of the beds.

Tulsa’s youth health care took a hit in 2018 with the loss of 116 beds, mostly from the closure of Shadow Mountain Hospital.

The pandemic made this worse as children and youths in crisis go to emergency rooms but then aren’t able to find psychiatric beds.

The state is using $115.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to build a 72-bed youth inpatient facility in Oklahoma City. That city would then have 68% of youth beds.

It’s a lopsided distribution the state needs to address. Families shouldn’t have to travel across, or out of, the state to get their child life-saving health care.

Brain disorders ought to be viewed the same as any other type of physical illness. The Healthy Minds report found that the best inpatient treatment involves the family, has a complete discharge plan and is located as close to the child’s home as possible “to anchor services in the community, cultures, and web of social relationships.”

Bolstering the care for the most sick patients makes sense, but the state cannot be reliant on this most expensive level.

The state must build up more home- and community-based care, says Zach Stoycoff, executive director of Healthy Minds. He also advocated for a “front door triage center” similar to what Family & Children’s Services offers to adults, according to a story from Tim Stanley.

We appreciate the work Healthy Minds invested in gathering data to present a comprehensive overview of youth brain health system gaps. Now it’s up to elected leaders and policy makers to take action.