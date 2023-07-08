Editor's Note: The original editorial contained an error on House Bill 1362. The bill did not pass. The editorial been edited to reflect that information

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell says the Legislature could take action to boost film, television and music production to be a game-changer for the state. We agree that new incentives would attract more projects but see a parallel need for a bolstered workforce and toned-down political rhetoric.

House Bill 1362 would have upped the cap for state film/TV incentives from $30 million to $80 million. Impact studies show the return on investment for each dollar well exceeds expectations. Lawmakers ought to approve an increased cap to diversify revenue and to boost the state’s profile.

But incentives alone are not going to be enough; studios need a thriving and abundant employee base. That’s the next frontier for Oklahoma’s entertainment business, and that falls to education and private sectors.

The types of jobs in the industry are vast, with technicians and professionals needed in the fields of sound, photography, carpentry, costuming, painting and other crafts. Some CareerTech locations and studios are offering affordable, short-term courses for residents to get training.

That is a start, but it’s not enough. Studios need experienced and knowledgeable workers who are able to jump into a production quickly. For the state to handle more than one major production at a time, that means many more Oklahomans need to be trained in these trades.

For more than 20 years, Oklahoma has been a right-to-work state, meaning union membership is not required for a job. Many low-budget projects often use nonunion workers, but big-budget productions work within the contractual regulations set in California. It’s a framework to navigate, not fight.

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office reports that film and TV productions hired 3,960 Oklahomans in fiscal year 2020, and that jumped to 11,004 the following year, largely fueled by the Martin Scorsese production of “Killers of the Flower Moon.” Wages paid went from $17.89 million to $107.1 million.

The economic impact from productions increased from $32.8 million to $170 million, but these amounts were limited. Pinnell said the state turned away at least $80 million in film and TV productions because the incentive cap had been met.

In addition to giving state officials more incentives for landing major productions, lawmakers ought to remember that their other actions, particularly when making statements on wedge issues, also have effects.

In recent years, elected leaders have needlessly jumped into a national cultural war with discriminatory laws on LGBTQ+ residents and measures against diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and corporate governance. Politicians have waded into anti-public school talking points, placing restrictions on what can be taught and what books can be offered.

That gives prospective out-of-state investors and business partners a reason to pass. Moving forward, Oklahoma leaders ought to focus on the issues that actually affect residents, such as job development and business recruitment.

Oklahoma has a lot to offer the film, TV and music industries. The possibilities are there as long as leaders stay focused on the shared goal.

