Editorial: Oklahoma National Guard’s COVID-19 efforts deserve praise

Here’s a salute to the Oklahoma National Guard, which performed essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the Guard will transition out of a 15-month assignment aiding Oklahoma State Department of Health personnel with the crisis.
During that period, the men and women of the Guard have provided support with contact-tracing efforts, testing clinics, community resources, vaccine operations and staffing. Guard forces were essential parts of planning, sanitation, treatment, transportation and logistics.
“We could not have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in the way we did without their help,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a press release. In addition to being head of the State Health Department, Frye is a longtime Oklahoma Air National Guard member.
Over the course of the effort, some 500 Guard soldiers took part at one time or another. At the height of the response, 385 were involved.
Guard members were force multipliers for the Health Department. Because of them, the state was able to accomplish more while doing it faster, better and more nimbly than would have been possible otherwise.
COVID duty wasn’t a war zone, but it was certainly dangerous. Citing work published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases, Forbes reported last November that nearly 300,000 health care workers worldwide had been infected with the virus and more than 2,500 had died, data gathered well before the peak of the pandemic.
It isn’t surprising that the Guard was able to do the job, because in troubled times the Guard is always there for Oklahoma and the United States. In weather crises, civil emergencies, pandemics and foreign wars, the men and women of the Guard are ready to protect the citizens of Oklahoma and the United States on a moment’s notice.
Health Department employees — COVID heroes, too — are honoring Guard men and women in special events.
We join them in the celebration. Once again, the Oklahoma National Guard was there when they were needed, serving their fellow Oklahomans well with stamina and pride.
Hooah!
