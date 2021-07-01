Editorial: Oklahoma National Guard’s COVID-19 efforts deserve praise

Here’s a salute to the Oklahoma National Guard, which performed essential work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the Guard will transition out of a 15-month assignment aiding Oklahoma State Department of Health personnel with the crisis.

During that period, the men and women of the Guard have provided support with contact-tracing efforts, testing clinics, community resources, vaccine operations and staffing. Guard forces were essential parts of planning, sanitation, treatment, transportation and logistics.

“We could not have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in the way we did without their help,” Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said in a press release. In addition to being head of the State Health Department, Frye is a longtime Oklahoma Air National Guard member.

Over the course of the effort, some 500 Guard soldiers took part at one time or another. At the height of the response, 385 were involved.

Guard members were force multipliers for the Health Department. Because of them, the state was able to accomplish more while doing it faster, better and more nimbly than would have been possible otherwise.