The truths unearthed during a Tulsa World series on missing and murdered Indigenous people show this crisis has not been a priority, remains largely unaddressed and has roots in generations-long distrust.

The stories produced by Tulsa World summer interns — reporters Karoline Leonard and Neal Franklin and photographers Karlie Boothe and Riley Hayden — outline the complexity in solving the tragic problem of higher rates of violence against tribal citizens.

It's a national challenge but one in which Oklahoma has a unique perspective and prospective approach.

Statistics about missing and murdered Indigenous people are startling but also fall short of reality. Tribal affiliations were not required in many law enforcement databases until recently, meaning victims would be misidentified as other races or ethnicities. What is available now ought to inspire more action.

Oklahoma has the third-largest American Indian and Alaska Native population in the country and about the seventh-highest rate of reported and active missing Indigenous people cases: 12.9 per 100,000 as of June 30.

The states with the largest Indigenous populations, California and Texas, do not rank in the top 20.

Oklahoma was No. 2 for missing Indigenous children between 2012 and 2021. Nationally, 4 out of 5 Indigenous women experience violence in their lifetimes, and about 50% experience sexual violence.

Native men have the second-highest rate of homicide compared to males in all other racial and ethnic groups.

Many law enforcement agencies are involved in investigating crimes involving tribal citizens: local police, county sheriffs, state investigators, federal authorities and tribal law enforcement. That's a problem, with no agency serving as a central hub. It's inefficient and easy to point blame at others.

This obstacle existed before the 2020 Supreme Court McGirt ruling, which found that many reservations in northeastern Oklahoma were not dissolved at statehood. The decision isn't the cause of jurisdictional issues but adds a layer of complication.

Reaching this level of violence against Indigenous people comes from generations of oppression — the Trail of Tears, boarding schools, voting restrictions, poor community infrastructure, and ongoing struggles around poverty and lower health outcomes. Non-Indigenous people and institutions have failed tribal citizens.

It's not unusual for Native people to avoid reporting crimes to police based on that historical and personal experience. Law enforcement across Oklahoma ought to recognize this reality and work to change it.

Efforts to attack this problem continue to fall short. Oklahoma passed Ida's Law two years ago to require the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to establish a tribal liaison. That one agent assigned to cover the entire state refused Tulsa World interviews.

The U.S. Department of Justice just launched a Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program, staffed with just 10 attorneys and coordinators across the country. Similar past programs have been short lived.

It appears that private investigators are the only ones making progress on these cases while federal and state governments commission more task forces.

Oklahoma must do better at providing resources and attention to save the lives of Indigenous people.

