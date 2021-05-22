Editorial: Oklahoma Legislature looks at important incentives to broadband connectivity for rural portions of the state

An important, but less noticed part of last week’s state budget deal, is a plan to increase the availability of broadband internet service in rural and underserved urban areas in Oklahoma.

The budget deal includes $42 million in tax incentives for providers. Refundable sales and use tax rebates on broadband equipment for projects in 2022 will be capped at $20 million. Three-quarters of the money is directed to rural areas; the remainder will be used in underserved urban portions of the state.

In the modern world, broadband internet service isn’t a luxury. It’s an economic necessity. No part of the state can grow and thrive without it.

One of the lessons of the pandemic is that solid internet service is also essential to public education, and much of Oklahoma doesn’t have the service it needs at any price.

Oklahoma is ranked 47th nationally for rural access to broadband. A 2017 report by the Oklahoma State University Extension Office found approximately 30% of Oklahoma households had no type of internet connection at home.