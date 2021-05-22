Editorial: Oklahoma Legislature looks at important incentives to broadband connectivity for rural portions of the state

An important, but less noticed part of last week’s state budget deal, is a plan to increase the availability of broadband internet service in rural and underserved urban areas in Oklahoma.
The budget deal includes $42 million in tax incentives for providers. Refundable sales and use tax rebates on broadband equipment for projects in 2022 will be capped at $20 million. Three-quarters of the money is directed to rural areas; the remainder will be used in underserved urban portions of the state.
In the modern world, broadband internet service isn’t a luxury. It’s an economic necessity. No part of the state can grow and thrive without it.
One of the lessons of the pandemic is that solid internet service is also essential to public education, and much of Oklahoma doesn’t have the service it needs at any price.
Oklahoma is ranked 47th nationally for rural access to broadband. A 2017 report by the Oklahoma State University Extension Office found approximately 30% of Oklahoma households had no type of internet connection at home.
The state’s digital divide has the makings of future economic failure: 72% of urban households connected to broadband but only 48% of rural households. Oklahoma’s surrounding states have moved more aggressively in recent years to narrow their digital divides. As a state, we can either catch up or give up.
The proposed $42 million investment won’t solve the problem, but it’s a strong step in the right direction, especially when added to federal funding. President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package includes $100 billion to get all Americans connected over the next eight years.
We congratulate Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, chairman of the House Technology Committee, who has championed the rural broadband issue with the backing of Speaker of the House Charles McCall.
As rural electrification lifted Oklahoma families from poverty in the 20th Century, rural broadband can protect its future prosperity in the 21st Century. It’s an investment we can’t afford not to make.
