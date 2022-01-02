Editorial: Oklahoma legislative report manipulates numbers to claim top teacher salaries

Its latest figures have Oklahoma at No. 35 in average salary, No. 34 in average starting salary and No. 46 in per pupil spending. The state is just below the regional average in pay and at the bottom on per-pupil pay, which reflects the classroom environment.

The LOFT report noted that many teachers are leaving after 5 to 10 years of experience. It also found extraordinary high prices for health care; family plans were three times higher than other states.

The report promotes the old idea of merit pay as an incentive for better student outcomes. That sounds great until defining success. Sometimes, just keeping a kid from dropping out is a win.

The report launches criticisms at the Oklahoma State Department of Education for not collecting enough data on teacher exits. Superintendent Joy Hofmeister told the Legislative Oversight Committee in December that it has that information but not in the form LOFT analysts preferred.

Also, local districts do the hiring, not the state education department.

There’s a political undertone at play. Hofmeister switched her party to Democrat to challenge Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is in the majority Republican Party with top legislative leaders.