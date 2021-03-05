Editorial: Oklahoma legislative plan to cut taxes will be politically popular but fiscally foolish

Only a few years after a bloody fight to raise state taxes, House Speaker Charles McCall wants to cut them.
That idea is likely to be politically popular, but it’s fiscally foolish. Tax cuts got the state in a horrible mess throughout the last decade, and one good year of state revenue isn’t the cue for more.
Here’s the basic problem: It takes a simple majority of the Legislature to cut taxes, but, without a vote of the people, it takes 75% to raise them again. That means a small minority of the Legislature can prevent a tax hike even in an emergency, which is what happens.
In 2018, the Legislature slugged it out for months trying to find a tax package that would get to the magic number and fund a pay hike for teachers, who were threatening to strike. The tax package and raise passed the day before teachers walked off the jobs anyway because, raise or no raise, public schools were still terribly underfunded.
McCall says he’s learned the hard lessons of 2018 and he’ll engineer his proposal to avoid the supermajority trap. That means he won’t actually cut the statutory tax rates, but probably will offer some other mechanism, such as rebates or credits to lower the effective rate. A simple majority could undo credits or rebates.
His goal is to cut the effect of the state’s top personal income tax rate of 5.25% to below 5%. He also wants to eliminate the 6% corporate income tax over five years.
Let’s remember that two of the 2018 tax increases (fuel and cigarettes) were in regressive taxes, meaning they hit poor people harder than rich. The third big increase — to the gross production tax — hit middle- and upper-class Oklahomans, but relatively few of them.
The state’s only broad-based progressive tax is the income tax. The 2018 hike combined with years of income tax rate reductions shifted the state’s tax burden from the rich to the poor. Further income tax cuts would make that situation worse.
The Speaker has indicated willingness to consider resurrecting the state’s earned income tax credit as part of an effort to make sure all Oklahomans get something from the package. The earned income tax credit benefited working poor Oklahomans until the Legislature eliminated it during one the state state’s budget crises. The Legislature should bring it back, but that wouldn’t solve the inequity of state taxation.
Because the Legislature overestimated the impact of COVID-19 on the state economy, it has a lot of money laying around for appropriations this year. It looks like a jackpot, but it’s one-time money. It won’t be there next year. The surplus isn’t sustainable, and tax cuts are practically forever.
Oklahoma is about to get a lot economic stimulus — from a huge federal COVID relief bill and from its own voters. Last year’s approval of Medicaid expansion will bring an additional $1 billion a year to the state economy. By contrast, history has shown the piddling effect of fractional state income tax cuts, especially in the face of national and international trends.
This is the wrong time to cut taxes. The right time would be after the state has adequately funded critical state services. That goal is only hypothetical, of course, because we’ve never met it.