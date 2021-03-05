Editorial: Oklahoma legislative plan to cut taxes will be politically popular but fiscally foolish

Only a few years after a bloody fight to raise state taxes, House Speaker Charles McCall wants to cut them.

That idea is likely to be politically popular, but it’s fiscally foolish. Tax cuts got the state in a horrible mess throughout the last decade, and one good year of state revenue isn’t the cue for more.

Here’s the basic problem: It takes a simple majority of the Legislature to cut taxes, but, without a vote of the people, it takes 75% to raise them again. That means a small minority of the Legislature can prevent a tax hike even in an emergency, which is what happens.

In 2018, the Legislature slugged it out for months trying to find a tax package that would get to the magic number and fund a pay hike for teachers, who were threatening to strike. The tax package and raise passed the day before teachers walked off the jobs anyway because, raise or no raise, public schools were still terribly underfunded.

McCall says he’s learned the hard lessons of 2018 and he’ll engineer his proposal to avoid the supermajority trap. That means he won’t actually cut the statutory tax rates, but probably will offer some other mechanism, such as rebates or credits to lower the effective rate. A simple majority could undo credits or rebates.