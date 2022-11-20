Editorial: Oklahoma is ready for its close-up

Oklahoma has been hitting the small and large screens and with a big payback.

State, municipal and tribal incentives have lured filmmakers to the state and given Oklahoma storytellers a reason to stay to create productions. These have produced jobs and pumped millions into the local economy.

It has the side benefit of showing off our communities to greater audience.

Now that the state is seeing the big benefits, it’s time to think of how to reach the next level. That translates to investing in infrastructure from soundstages to workforce as well as enhancing financial incentives.

Last year, the Legislature passed the Filmed in Oklahoma Act to bolster the emerging industry in the state. It raised the cap on the existing rebate program — formerly the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program — from $8 million to $30 a million for 10 years and restructured the eligibility criteria.

The Oklahoman reported that the previous incentive program had a return on investment of more than 11,000 job opportunities and a direct fiscal impact of $170.4 million from 32 film and TV productions from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. The new program is expected to show even greater gains.

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office received 77 applications in the first fiscal year, with 27 of those approved. So far this fiscal year, 95 applications have been submitted with 10 approved, according to the Oklahoman.

A production must spend more than $50,000 to be considered. Of the $30 million available, $22.5 million is designated for productions with costs exceeding $7.5 million.

The new program provides additional incentives. Productions can qualify for a minimum 20% on eligible expenditures then amounts up to 38% for things like filming in rural areas, producing a series or multiple movies or leasing sound stages.

Among the big catches is “Tulsa King” on Paramount+ starring Sylvester Stallone. It’s believed to be the largest scripted TV series made in Oklahoma.

The state isn’t alone in building this industry.

Cherokee Nation Film Office became the first tribal film commission to offer an annual $1 million film incentive for productions filmed within the tribe’s boundaries. The first recipient was the Great American Family network’s “A Christmas … Present” starring Candance Cameron Bure, of “Full House” and Hallmark holiday movie fame.

The holiday production is projected to have spent more than $1.5 million — including retail expenses to Native-owned businesses and wages for talent and crew. Local Native American citizens represented 40% of the movie’s total crew.

Oklahoma City leaders in April passed the Oklahoma City Film Incentive Program to provide filmmakers rebates between 5% and 10% of qualified expenses for production and post-production activities.

The city of Bethany, with a population of about 20,000 residents northwest of Oklahoma City, launched a film incentive for any commercial, show or movie. It earmarked $20,000.

It’s an exciting time for Oklahoma creatives with opportunities for partnerships moving ahead, and lawmakers need to continue keeping the incentives competitive.