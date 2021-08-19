Editorial: Oklahoma is becoming more suburban, less rural

Meanwhile, rural Oklahoma continues the long-term process of shrinking. Young people move to cities for better jobs, better schools and better prospects.

The most extreme expression of this is Cimarron County, in the farthest reach of the Panhandle, which has only 2,296 people, according to the report. We found a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed the county had 121,000 cattle, a ratio of more than 52-to-1.

While the state’s population has shifted to suburban and urban communities, you might not be able to tell it from observing the Oklahoma Legislature, where rural voices and policies are still overrepresented, as they have been since 1907.

The political, social and economic implications, though, are fairly evident. From property tax policy to education funding to attitudes toward crime and punishment, the Oklahoma Legislature is a generation behind the state population.

Current redistricting plans modestly address that issue but maintain the potential for a continued disproportionate rural flavor to state government.

In the long term, though, failing an unlikely reversal of state population trends, political power must eventually follow the people into the cities and suburbs.