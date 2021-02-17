Editorial: Oklahoma infrastructure and the Oklahoma standard are tested by extreme weather, but we will prevail

We have very little patience for those who took pleasure in seeing stock photos of frozen windmills and came to the hasty conclusion: So much for renewable energy.

More than a third of the state’s electricity is created by renewable energy, mostly from wind power. We need more of that, not less. Expecting fossil fuels to solve the problem resembles nothing so much as a lung patient reaching for cigarettes.

Yes, windmills don’t create power when the wind doesn’t blow or when ice stops their blades. And gas-fired generators generate nothing when there is no gas.

The solution seems to be a balanced energy portfolio as our economy transitions to a more sustainable future. Words like balance and sustainable aren’t always popular, especially in unprecedented circumstances such as the past week. That doesn’t mean they aren’t the proper path forward.

In the meantime, we should all take a moment to recognize the things that worked well in recent days.

Our police, firefighters and first responders were there when we needed them.

The city’s water crews were on top of line breaks. Plumbers responded to homes with burst pipes.