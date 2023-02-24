The Oklahoma House set a dangerous precedent that would fundamentally change education funding by circumventing the school equalization formula.

House Bill 2775, approved by a 78-20 vote Wednesday, would allocate $300 million outside the formula based on weighted student enrollments. Only, it caps it at $2 million per district, giving a serious short shrift to students in larger districts. About 55 districts will hit that limit.

That means Tulsa and Oklahoma City Public Schools get about $62 per student per year while rural areas get up to $745 per student annually. Suburban areas hover around $100 a student per year.

It's a blatant ploy that bought votes from rural lawmakers for private school tax credits and withholds millions from larger districts.

Lawmakers are justifying the vote with disingenuous criticisms about how the school funding formula works or misrepresenting the bill as a "compromise." Or, they inflate the total by adding money set aside for teacher raises.

The funding would go toward per-pupil expenditures, which ranks last in a seven-state region and 46th nationally. Using district size to pick and choose winners is the most unfair way to improve that measure.

Students and staff in larger districts face the same needs and underfunding as those in small towns, making this bill inherently biased.

Lawmakers approved the bill along party lines. The only Republicans voting against the measure were Rep. Mark Vancuren of Owasso and Judd Strom of Copan. We appreciate their courage standing up to bad legislation pushed by their party.

Don't be fooled by the falsehood that large districts get a disproportionate amount from the formula, which is entirely underfunded.

The formula was developed decades ago as a balancing mechanism. It provides funding based on student needs and district wealth.

It is meant to ensure that districts educating bigger numbers of students with challenges such as poverty, disability, English language learning or gifted/talented get a boost for extra resources. It also takes into account local contributions: As local funding increases, state aid decreases.

The formula isn't perfect, but it's been the best way to even out the differences between districts. If some districts get higher than average, it's because they educate more students with weighted needs.

HB 2775 tosses all that aside. If the formula is to be ignored long-term, it will create significant funding imbalances, especially for students with special needs in larger districts.

This bill shortchanges suburban districts such as Broken Arrow and Owasso the most. Those districts don't have high numbers of students with qualifying weights and will hit the cap.

Tulsa-area Republican lawmakers who voted for the bill voted against their public schools.

Also passing was House Bill 1935 that gives unlimited refundable tax credits of up to $5,000 per private school student per year and $2,500 to homeschool students. That will cost the state at least $270 million.

Details such as financial oversight are not in place, and nothing tracks academic accountability.

If this is what lawmakers call a compromise for the betterment of education, they made a bad business deal.