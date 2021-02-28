Editorial: Oklahoma governors should be able to fill U.S. Senate vacancies ... with some limitations

We support plans to allow the governor to make temporary appointments to vacant U.S. Senate seats.
Current state law can require an extended wait for a special election, leaving the state with only one senator. Forty-five other states allow governors to fill Senate vacancies with temporary appointments.
This isn’t an easy call.
Many Oklahomans still remember the smelly political affair of 1963, when Oklahoma’s governor was allowed a free hand in filling Senate vacancies. U.S. Sen. Robert S. Kerr died, Gov. J. Howard Edmondson resigned with only a few days remaining in his term and Lt. Gov. George Nigh appointed Edmondson to the Senate seat.
The whole thing had a foul odor, and voters turned Edmondson out of the seat in a special election two years later.
More recently, there was the case of Illinois Gov. Rod Blogojevich, who was impeached, removed, convicted on federal charges and sentenced to 14 years in prison for attempting to solicit bribes for the Senate seat left vacant by Barack Obama’s presidential victory.
Rep. Kyle Hilbert’s House Bill 2173, which passed last week, has some significant safeguards to prevent that sort of thing. The governor’s power of appointment is limited. He must choose from three candidates selected by the speaker of the state House, and his choice must be confirmed by the state Senate. The temporary senator must be from the same party as the replaced senator. Voters still get to select the permanent senator in no less than two years.
We also like a provision in a separate Senate bill that would prohibit appointed senators from running for election as an incumbent. That bill would limit the governor’s power only with Senate confirmation.
We’d be in a favor of an effort to take the best out of both bills and give Oklahoma governors a limited authority to make an appointment. That prevents what no one should want to see: a long-term vacancy in an Oklahoma Senate seat.
In a recent meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that given the narrowly divided nature of the current U.S. Senate, an Oklahoma vacancy could cause bills to pass or fail, which is a good point. If that’s not taxation without representation, that would amount to taxation with underrepresentation, which is goes against the grain of U.S. political history and philosophy.
We suspect much of the opposition to a governor selecting a senator comes from people who for partisan reasons oppose Gov. Kevin Stitt from making such a selection. That’s using short-term politics to override the state’s long-term interest.
The elected governor is in office to do the people’s business, and we think that should include — with certain prudent limitations — the important job of filling vacancies in the U.S. Senate.
