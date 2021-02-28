Editorial: Oklahoma governors should be able to fill U.S. Senate vacancies ... with some limitations

We also like a provision in a separate Senate bill that would prohibit appointed senators from running for election as an incumbent. That bill would limit the governor’s power only with Senate confirmation.

We’d be in a favor of an effort to take the best out of both bills and give Oklahoma governors a limited authority to make an appointment. That prevents what no one should want to see: a long-term vacancy in an Oklahoma Senate seat.

In a recent meeting with the Tulsa World editorial board, Gov. Kevin Stitt said that given the narrowly divided nature of the current U.S. Senate, an Oklahoma vacancy could cause bills to pass or fail, which is a good point. If that’s not taxation without representation, that would amount to taxation with underrepresentation, which is goes against the grain of U.S. political history and philosophy.

We suspect much of the opposition to a governor selecting a senator comes from people who for partisan reasons oppose Gov. Kevin Stitt from making such a selection. That’s using short-term politics to override the state’s long-term interest.

The elected governor is in office to do the people’s business, and we think that should include — with certain prudent limitations — the important job of filling vacancies in the U.S. Senate.