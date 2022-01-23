Editorial: Oklahoma governor already most powerful in state's history

In the last 10 years, Oklahoma lawmakers, dominated by Republican Legislatures, have ceded more authority to the governor than at any other point, making Gov. Kevin Stitt the most powerful in the state’s history.

It’s a turnabout from the state’s founding, which feared autocratic rule. That philosophy led early Oklahomans to vote on everything from dozens of state agency heads down to three assistant mine inspectors.

Times change, and voters figured centralizing state government authority was more efficient and made it easier to track accountability. Recently, lawmakers continued shifting authority to give the governor more ability to enact a vision he or she was elected to do.

That doesn’t mean handing over all power or eliminating voices that ought to be represented on crucial public issues.

Under Gov. Mary Fallin, voters approved abolishing the citizen oversight board of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services and putting the director under the governor, following a similar change at the state Health Department.