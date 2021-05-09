Editorial: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 emergency order ends, but the public must remain vigilant

We support Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to end the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency.
For more than a year, Oklahomans have worked under various governor’s orders designed to slow the spread of the potentially deadly disease, prioritize essential elements in the state economy and protect critical resources.
With a vaccine in place; the threat to hospital capacity passed; infections, hospitalizations and deaths down; and the public well aware of what needs to be done, the emergency has passed.
As Stitt pointed out last week, Oklahoma’s seven-day average of new cases is now 94% lower than its peak and is among the lowest in the nation. COVID-related hospitalizations are down over 90%.
We can’t see any advantage to the state in keeping the lights and sirens going. If the urgent situation were to return, the governor could reinstitute an emergency order.
While we all pray that the emergency has passed, the problem has not.
Gov. Stitt’s decision last week to rescind his standing emergency order should not be a signal that we need not worry any further about COVID-19.
We must, although we can worry in an informed, effective fashion.
It is critically important for all eligible Oklahomans get and complete vaccinations. The state’s vaccination growth rate has palpably slowed in recent weeks, and that opens an opportunity for the virus to evolve, spread and return. We have not reached herd immunity, which means the threat if still quite real.
It’s still important to wear masks in indoor places with other people. That applies to almost everyone, the one exception being groups of fully vaccinated people.
Other well-rehearsed COVID-19 hygiene rules also still apply: Wash your hands thoroughly and often. Give others plenty of space in public places.
Vigilance is critical here. Don’t allow your guard to drop. Speak up when others behave dangerously around you.
While the governor has declared the COVID-19 emergency over, the COVID-19 problem will be with us for a long time to come, and if we don’t behave in a fashion that recognizes that, a new emergency is entirely possible.
