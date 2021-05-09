Editorial: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s COVID-19 emergency order ends, but the public must remain vigilant

We support Gov. Kevin Stitt’s decision to end the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency.

For more than a year, Oklahomans have worked under various governor’s orders designed to slow the spread of the potentially deadly disease, prioritize essential elements in the state economy and protect critical resources.

With a vaccine in place; the threat to hospital capacity passed; infections, hospitalizations and deaths down; and the public well aware of what needs to be done, the emergency has passed.

As Stitt pointed out last week, Oklahoma’s seven-day average of new cases is now 94% lower than its peak and is among the lowest in the nation. COVID-related hospitalizations are down over 90%.

We can’t see any advantage to the state in keeping the lights and sirens going. If the urgent situation were to return, the governor could reinstitute an emergency order.

While we all pray that the emergency has passed, the problem has not.

Gov. Stitt’s decision last week to rescind his standing emergency order should not be a signal that we need not worry any further about COVID-19.

We must, although we can worry in an informed, effective fashion.