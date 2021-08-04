Editorial: Oklahoma GOP leader embarrasses state, his party by comparing Holocaust to vaccination push

All of that falls in the category of good public health policy, not preparations for genocide.

Over the weekend, Bennett took credit for the earlier post and defended it. In a six-minute video that begins with a close-up of what looks like a pistol on Bennett’s desk, the chairman spouts a series of odd ideas, including that vaccine requirements are comparable to Nazi requirements that Jews wear the Star of David, that there are 65 “easily identifiable” Communists in Congress and that over 500 “patriots” have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with an appeal for people to send money to the state party.

Let’s get this straight. The vaccine saves lives. The Star of David requirement was part of a genocide, the killing of millions.

Why is the comparison offensive? Because it cynically uses the Holocaust as a political tool, a comparison to something completely unlike the Holocaust. Whenever anyone does that it necessarily belittles the horrors of the Holocaust.

It is an ugly comparison of ignorance, and Oklahoma Republicans should be horrified that the state chairman made it.