Editorial: Oklahoma GOP leader embarrasses state, his party by comparing Holocaust to vaccination push

Oklahoma Republican Chairman John Bennett recently compared efforts to urge COVID-19 vaccinations to Nazi persecution of Jews during the Holocaust.
The comparison is wrong and offensive.
A Friday Facebook post on the state Republican Party’s page urged Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell to call the Oklahoma Legislature into special session to ban vaccine mandates for private employees. At the time, Pinnell was the acting governor because Gov. Kevin Stitt was out of the country.
The post used an image of a yellow Star of David patch similar to those Jews were required to wear in Nazi-occupied Europe. The star had the word “unvaccinated” and a series of numbers on it. That was an obvious and provocative comparison of things that are completely incomparable.
Republican leaders, including Pinnell and Stitt, quickly issued a statement, saying the comparison is “irresponsible and wrong.”
The executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa called it “moronic at the very least” and “hugely inappropriate.”
The Department of Veterans Affairs has rightly required 115,000 health care workers to be vaccinated, and similar requirements are likely soon for uniformed military members. The Biden administration has also ordered all civilian federal employees and onsite contractors be vaccinated or submit to frequent testing and other restrictions. Some private hospitals, including Tulsa’s Ascension St. John Medical Center, also are requiring employees to be vaccinated.
All of that falls in the category of good public health policy, not preparations for genocide.
Over the weekend, Bennett took credit for the earlier post and defended it. In a six-minute video that begins with a close-up of what looks like a pistol on Bennett’s desk, the chairman spouts a series of odd ideas, including that vaccine requirements are comparable to Nazi requirements that Jews wear the Star of David, that there are 65 “easily identifiable” Communists in Congress and that over 500 “patriots” have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The video ends with an appeal for people to send money to the state party.
Let’s get this straight. The vaccine saves lives. The Star of David requirement was part of a genocide, the killing of millions.
Why is the comparison offensive? Because it cynically uses the Holocaust as a political tool, a comparison to something completely unlike the Holocaust. Whenever anyone does that it necessarily belittles the horrors of the Holocaust.
It is an ugly comparison of ignorance, and Oklahoma Republicans should be horrified that the state chairman made it.
John Bennett is an embarrassment to the Oklahoma Republican Party. He should resign.
Failing that, the party’s leaders should do what it takes to force him from his chairmanship.
