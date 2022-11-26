Editorial: Oklahoma Eagle turns 100

About 15 months after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Tulsa-based Oklahoma Eagle launched after its founders salvaged parts from two presses damaged in tragedy. For the next 100 years, it shaped a community.

The Black-owned newspaper has thrived for a century, covering the triumphs and tribulations of the city’s Black residents while holding public leaders accountable.

We offer our congratulations at this milestone. A vibrant city has robust media telling stories and acting as watchdogs. The Oklahoma Eagle has consistently added to the richness and prosperity of Tulsa.

An October 21-27 edition detailed the history of the newspaper, including how it was forged out of fire. Theodore and R.C. Baughman scraped together the remaining parts from their 2-year-old newspaper, the Oklahoma Sun, and their former employer, The Tulsa Star (founded in 1913).

After 14 years, Edward L. Goodwin Sr., and Charles S. Roberts got involved with the Oklahoma Eagle as investors. After Theodore Baughman’s death, Goodwin took over the newspaper in 1938.

It was Goodwin who coined the mission statement appearing under the masthead: “We Make America Better When We Aid Our People.”

For five generations, every member of the Goodwin family has or is currently involved with the newspaper. James O. Goodwin has been the publisher since 1980 after starting in his youth by selling 5-cent newspapers in the Greenwood District. He is also an attorney who had a practice with his father.

Among the journalists who started at Oklahoma Eagle include Pulitzer Prize winner Carmen Fields and Edgar T. Rouzeau, the first Black American accredited to cover World War II. The number of luminaries who contributed through the years are too many and varied to list but include scholar Dr. Cornel West, author Rosalyn Story, network television executive Galen Gordon and international nonprofit CEO Joi Gordon.

The influence and importance of the Oklahoma Eagle in our city cannot be overstated. It is best described by the newspaper’s editors:

“As you look in our archives, there is likely not one Black family in Tulsa who has not had a relative either work for the Eagle, read the Eagle, appeared in an Eagle story, bought and sold the Eagle, researched their family history in the Eagle or have the Eagle champion for them when they faced an injustice.”

The shifting landscape of news has made it difficult for newspapers to stay in business. The U.S. has about 200 independently Black-owned newspapers in about 150 cities.

Tulsa is fortunate to have the Oklahoma Eagle in operation, and that is a testament to the Goodwin family’s commitment to journalism.