The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board was wrong to approve giving public funds to the Catholic Church for a new religious school. It violates the state constitution, the state's charter school law and national laws.

The application to create the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School using tax money is not about school choice. It is intended to be a test case to challenge the separation between church and state.

The applicants know this will attract a lengthy court battle; that's the point. The 3-2 vote makes Oklahoma a pawn in a national movement that will cost millions in tax dollar for legal fees.

If this stands, it holds potential to force governments to pay for other religious services and programs; that includes all faiths and pseudo-faiths.

The day of vote, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 516 that will eliminate the current state virtual charter board, replacing it with the Statewide Charter School Board.

Language defining charter schools did not change, stating they must be "nonsectarian in its programs, policies, employment practices and all other operations" and not "affiliated with a nonpublic sectarian school or religious institution."

Lawmakers should have used the opportunity to try to change the law through SB 516. In addition, the Oklahoma Constitution states that the Legislature must “establish and maintain a system of free public schools,” which it says must be “free from sectarian control.”

Oklahomans voted (58%) in November 2016 against amending the constitution to allow public money be spent for religious purposes; showing again this is not a cause originating in our state.

The Oklahoma City and Tulsa Catholic dioceses, which do not pay taxes, want tax income to teach Catholicism along with academic subjects.

While Catholic schools in Oklahoma have fared well as options for Catholic and non-Catholic students, they operate with private funds outside state requirements and laws of public schools.

Churches and other faith organizations wanting to start or expand religious programs, they are free to do so. Taxpayers are not — and ought not — be obligated to contribute.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned against approval, pointing out its unconstitutionality and calling it a slippery slope. The board members should have listened to break the cycle of Oklahoma's history of passing unconstitutional laws.

A complication has emerged. A story from Tulsa World reporter Andrea Eger states that a letter issued before the Monday meeting from Drummond's office indicates that newly appointed board member Brian Bobek was not eligible to vote. Bobek was among the three who voted in favor.

Supporters point to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year that said Maine could not discriminate against religious private schools in its voucher program. It offered funds to private schools in rural areas without a public school option.

That is not the circumstance in Oklahoma, which has more than 500 public school districts across the state.

About 95% of Oklahoma students attend a public school. Making public schools stronger is the better use of the state's time and resources, not fighting some ideological cause for an out-of-state interest.