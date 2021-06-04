Editorial: Oklahoma County district judge orders auditor’s access to EPIC records

Last Friday, Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai gave state Auditor Cindy Byrd access to long-shielded financial records for the learning fund associated with the state’s largest public school.

It was the long-sought and much-needed dose of transparency that could begin to resolve months of questions about Epic Charter School.

Last year, the Tulsa World documented that Epic was shifting tens of millions of public school dollars in lump sum payments to Epic Youth Services, the for-profit school management company owned by Epic co-founders David Chaney and Ben Harris. Epic attorneys claim the funds are shielded from the Oklahoma Open Records Act.

Shortly thereafter, Byrd, who was in the midst of an investigative audit of Epic, took EYS to court for those spending records and other school records.

Byrd’s subsequent audit reveals that $79.3 million in Epic Charter Schools’ spending on student learning for fiscal years 2015-20 was unaccounted for after being shifted to EYS.

That was separate from the $45.9 million in fees — a 10% cut — the company was paid for its management contracts for Epic’s two charter schools during that same time period.