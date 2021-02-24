Editorial: Oklahoma consumer crisis may follow last week's weather crisis

The state is working with the big utilities to spread those cost out over time, he said.

So, expect bigger bills, but not BIGGER bill... right now. Feeling better?

Gov. Kevin Stitt promised to “turn over every rock” in the effort to figure out what went wrong, a statement that showed intensity but not specifics.

Top legislative leaders said they were assigning their top utility legislators to figure out how the state could help consumers facing higher costs, but, in the next breath, made it clear they have no idea what that might mean.

Attorney General Mike Hunter said his office will go after anyone who violated the state’s anti-gouging law after Stitt signed an official emergency order Feb. 12, but he also noted that his powers only apply to businesses inside the state of Oklahoma.

We’re not sure what we wanted to hear Monday, but what we did hear certainly didn’t make us feel secure that millions of Oklahomans won’t be feeling the bite of last week’s arctic cold in a very big way for a very long time come.