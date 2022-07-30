Editorial: Oklahoma congressional delegation wrong on votes against birth control, same-sex marriage

Oklahoma’s congressional delegation failed to vote for measures that would protect the rights to access contraception for women and to marriage for same-sex and interracial couples.

They are wrong. Those votes represent discrimination.

Both bills were inspired by the majority Supreme Court opinion that struck down a right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Justice Clarence Thomas took direct aim in his concurring decision at the rights to contraception and same-sex relationships.

The response of Congress to enshrine those rights in law isn’t an over-reaction. The court has made clear that no rights are absolute or established law.

Fifth District U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, the lone woman in Oklahoma’s delegation, slammed H.R. 8373, the “Right to Contraception Act,” on the House floor.

“This reinforces the left’s pro-abortion agenda by utilizing an overly broad definition of contraception that includes pregnancy-terminating abortion drugs. My colleagues on the other side of the aisle would incorrectly have the American people believe that Republicans don’t care about women’s access to contraception. This is false,” Bice said.

The measure passed 228-195, with only eight Republicans voting in favor. The bill is expected to fail in a more evenly divided Senate.

What Bice outlined is the next frontier.

A growing chorus in the anti-abortion movement wants to ban certain birth control because they feel it is too close to abortion, with particular targets on intrauterine devices and emergency contraception such as Plan B. Both prevent fertilization. Plan B also could stop implantation if fertilization did occur, but that is considered rare.

Among women 15-49, about 14% use an IUD. For sexually active women 22-49, about 24% have used emergency contraception.

Abortions are still going to take place in the U.S. To reduce abortions, contraception must be accessible and affordable. Our representatives must back those efforts.

The U.S. House found more Republicans supporting legislation that would preserve the right of marriage, though none from Oklahoma. A June Gallup poll found that 71% of Americans support same-sex marriage.

H.R. 8404, the Respect for Marriage Act, passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans backing it. It would protect marriage for same-sex and interracial couples. It would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which defined marriage as a union between one man and one woman.

Reasons given by Bice, 1st District Rep. Kevin Hern and 4th District Congressman Tom Cole include the bill’s being rushed by Democrats and used as a diversion from other issues.

Hern: “Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi is committed to distracting everyone from the issues impacting every single American: rampant inflation, all-time-high gas prices, and stagnant wage growth. The only purpose of this legislation is to instill fear and spread misinformation about the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson.”

These rights are not distractions for those depending on them. We are disappointed that no one in the Oklahoma delegation voted in favor of either bill.

