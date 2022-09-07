Editorial: Oklahoma college freshman classes bursting in enrollment

Tulsa-area universities are posting record freshman class enrollments, showing enthusiasm for higher education and top recruitment work by the schools.

This is encouraging because Oklahoma needs to increase its numbers of college graduates to be more economically competitive. The state trails the national average in the rate of residents with a college degree: Only 26% of Oklahoma have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared to the U.S. average of 33%.

In the next six years, two-thirds of the 100 most critical occupations in the U.S. will require an associate’s degree or higher, making this an economic development issue.

Oklahoma needs more adults with higher-education degrees. The first step is recruiting students into college classrooms.

Universities are doing well on that part of the equation, according to a story from reporter Tim Stanley.

Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma (including their Tulsa branches) reported their largest freshman classes in history. OSU posted a 9% jump to 4,668 students, and OU’s incoming freshman class increased 2.7% to 4,704.

The University of Tulsa outpaced the state’s flagship public universities in terms of percentage growth, surging 14.6% for a class of 688 students.

This is no small feat, considering the fierce competition among universities and colleges nationally.

No longer are high school graduates looking at higher education only within their state borders. Options have significantly expanded.

Many colleges and universities have made exceptions to out-of-state tuition costs to lure the best and brightest to their campuses. More schools are offering competitive scholarship and financial packages as further incentives.

We congratulate area schools for their work in having the kind of programs and degrees students want to seek. But we do so with caution.

Challenges remain in getting students to the finish line of graduation with manageable debt and keeping college graduates in the state.

National data from the past decade indicate that college debt has become a drag on the economy. It’s often a Catch-22 for students: To make more money, they need a degree. But to get a degree they take out tens of thousands of dollars in loans, saddling them with debt for sometimes two or three decades.

Oklahoma must take a critical look at its higher education model. The Legislature ought to invest seriously in secondary schools for college readiness and in public higher education for student affordability.

Colleges need to self-reflect, as well, trimming bloated administrations, bulking up student services to improve graduation rates and eliminating duplication of programs.

Lastly, Oklahoma has seen a net outflow of college graduates to other states since 2013. We must have the kind of cities and environment where people want to live. We have to give college graduates reasons to stay.

The universities are showing great success in student recruitment. They cannot do the rest alone.