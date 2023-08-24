Irrational, short-sighted and destructive: There is no disputing the negative effects of State Superintendent Ryan Walters’ recent actions. He and the obedient State School Board have failed public school children this past week.

All Oklahoma educators watched spectacles unfold, knowing they could be the next victims in a culture war. Being scared into silence is no way to improve education.

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist showed admirable leadership in her decision for a mutual separation. This was her choice, made hoping the district would be spared the wrath of Walters and his compliant board.

In response, Walters referred to her as a "cancer" at the State School Board meeting and claimed TPS fired her at his request. That is not true.

Walters delivered an address filled with falsehoods and bravado, ending with a threat of possible takeover if the district doesn't turn around its low-performing schools by the end of the school year. He provides no roadmap or additional resources to improve schools plagued by generations of poverty and underfunding.

He said, "Don't test me."

We will test him. Tulsans should test him. Anyone wanting to overthrow a democratically elected board and eliminate local control ought to be tested.

The five governor-appointed members of the State School Board showed how out-of-touch they are with the realities of education.

Board member Katie Quebedeaux suggested TPS visit Guymon to learn how to teach to diverse populations. Guymon and Tulsa schools are not equivalent.

Board member Suzanne Reynolds claims a child can be taught to read in three weeks. She earlier noted that she isn't from Tulsa and asked why some schools have low test scores. We urge her to visit TPS.

Board member Donald Burdick said Tulsa can come together after this "tumultuous" time. We remind him the tumult was created by Walters and the board. He also pitched a volunteer reading program that already exists in Reading Partners. We encourage him to participate.

The state board and Walters did not provide TPS assistance or act diplomatically. Their approach is punitive and performative.

While this played out, Union's Ochoa Elementary received its third bomb threat in consecutive days after an extremist group posted a doctored video from an educator's personal account. It was shared by Walters and remains on his social media.

In a light-hearted video, the educator joked that her liberal woke agenda was to inspire kids to read more books and to be kind to each other. That video was edited to put her in a false light.

Bomb threats were made to the school and other Union buildings, and the educator is under constant death threats.

No member of the State School Board or Walters has denounced these violent actions.

Enough already. Education shouldn't have become so politicized, but we're here now. Oklahoma is a conservative state, and conservative leaders with cooler heads need to intervene.

Oklahoma children deserve better than this.