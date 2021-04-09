Editorial: Oklahoma can underwrite a richer, smarter future

The Oklahoma Legislature is close to fulfilling the state’s matching portion of endowed professorships at 17 state colleges and universities.

In last year’s COVID-shortened legislative session, lawmakers increased the bonding capacity and provided a mechanism to meet the state’s fund matching obligation for the endowed chairs program.

The understanding was that the funding for the bond issuance and debt service would be addressed in a subsequent legislative session, as in this year.

The state Regents for Higher Education have asked for an additional $10.4 million in its fiscal year 2022 budget to provide endowed chair state matching funds bond authorization and debt service.

Philanthropists deposited their share of the endowed professorship funding years ago, but the state has never fulfilled its portion of the bargain.

Some $161 million in donations are hanging fire as a result, including nearly $85.9 million for Oklahoma State University system, $59.9 million for the University of Oklahoma system and $15.2 million for other state institutions of higher education.