Editorial: Oklahoma can underwrite a richer, smarter future
  • Updated
State Capitol

The Oklahoma Legislature is close to fulfilling the state’s matching portion of endowed professorships at 17 state colleges and universities.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

In last year’s COVID-shortened legislative session, lawmakers increased the bonding capacity and provided a mechanism to meet the state’s fund matching obligation for the endowed chairs program.

The understanding was that the funding for the bond issuance and debt service would be addressed in a subsequent legislative session, as in this year.

The state Regents for Higher Education have asked for an additional $10.4 million in its fiscal year 2022 budget to provide endowed chair state matching funds bond authorization and debt service.

Philanthropists deposited their share of the endowed professorship funding years ago, but the state has never fulfilled its portion of the bargain.

Some $161 million in donations are hanging fire as a result, including nearly $85.9 million for Oklahoma State University system, $59.9 million for the University of Oklahoma system and $15.2 million for other state institutions of higher education.

This is the low-hanging fruit of economic development and just the sort of one-time, pro-growth funding that should be the legitimate target of bond funding. The donors have already put their money on the table, ready to underwrite the research and teaching needed to raise the bar at Oklahoma’s colleges and universities. It’s time for the state to do its part.

“This investment will enable us to honor the commitments made by private citizens and businesses whose pledges demonstrate their recognition of the value of public higher education for Oklahoma’s continued workforce development and economic growth,” state Chancellor Glen Johnson said, and we agree.

Cash in on the state’s endowed chairs promise. It will make our state smarter, richer and better able to compete in a worldwide marketplace.

Featured video:

University of Oklahoma Classic Professor Kyle Harper discusses his research on the history of infectious disease with Tulsa World Editorial Page Editor Wayne Greene
