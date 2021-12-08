Editorial: Oklahoma AG comments are irresponsible for sowing doubt about vaccine science

Attorney General John O'Connor's statements questioning the science behind COVID vaccines are irresponsible and damaging to public health.
O'Connor has launched five lawsuits against the federal government to stop various vaccine mandates including for Oklahoma National Guard members. Those arguments have been framed as preservation of individual choice.
That is different from misrepresenting the science behind vaccine development that discourages people from vaccination.
At a press conference Tuesday with Gov. Kevin Stitt, O'Connor said, "I think the science isn’t really clear on this COVID vaccine.” He was supported on stage by a nurse from Stillwater calling the vaccine "the experimental drug."
That is not true. With more than 8.2 billion doses of vaccines given out globally, the science has been consistently showing vaccine to be the best tool in ending the pandemic. The countries and places continuing to struggle with deaths and hospitalizations have the lowest vaccine rates.
This does not mean vaccines are a complete prevention; breakthrough cases occur. No vaccine has 100% protection from infection. The vaccines work to prevent spread and minimize symptoms if a person contracts the virus.
Effectiveness studies show vaccines reducing the risk of infection, including severe illness, by at least 90%.
Without vaccines, the virus passes easily to others and mutates into other variations, which could be more vaccine resistant and cause more severe symptoms. The latest omicron variant came from Africa, where the vaccination rate is just 7.5%.
For months, the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition has been holding weekly press conferences to update Oklahomans on the pandemic. The group formed to provide the latest information and debunk myths about COVID. Partners include the Oklahoma's infectious disease specialists, medical organizations, hospitals and other leading health care and public health groups.
This medical community stepped up with answers and guidance when the state's elected leaders shut down, except when blasting the Biden administration's prevention plans.
The Healthier Oklahoma Coalition members spoke in detail this week about vaccine development, research on efficacy and complications being faced by unvaccinated patients with COVID-19.
Dr. Mary Clarke, Oklahoma Medical Association president and coalition member, said: "Questioning the science is a gross misrepresentation of how we do things in medicine."
Throughout the pandemic, Oklahoma had reported among the highest U.S. rates of COVID-related deaths, hospitalizations, new cases and community spread. The state has lost 12,028 residents, and thousands survived hospitalizations but have long-term and unknown health consequences.
O'Connor was wrong in his statements.
As the state's top law enforcement officer, he has a responsibility to protect the safety of Oklahomans. Rather than tear down experts in public health, he needs to listen to them and encourage their efforts.
