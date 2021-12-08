Editorial: Oklahoma AG comments are irresponsible for sowing doubt about vaccine science

Attorney General John O'Connor's statements questioning the science behind COVID vaccines are irresponsible and damaging to public health.

O'Connor has launched five lawsuits against the federal government to stop various vaccine mandates including for Oklahoma National Guard members. Those arguments have been framed as preservation of individual choice.

That is different from misrepresenting the science behind vaccine development that discourages people from vaccination.

At a press conference Tuesday with Gov. Kevin Stitt, O'Connor said, "I think the science isn’t really clear on this COVID vaccine.” He was supported on stage by a nurse from Stillwater calling the vaccine "the experimental drug."