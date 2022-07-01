Editorial: OJA's Next Generation Campus gives kids hope in a new-concept facility

Oklahoma’s adjudicated youths needing specialized treatment can live in a more inspired residential facility while working to turn around their lives.

The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs opened the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center Next Generation Campus in Tecumseh last week. The property has been used in many ways since 1907 to help children and youths.

That includes programs for orphans, children requiring brain health services and youths who have gone through juvenile court. At one time, it was known as the Oklahoma State Industrial School for Incorrigible Girls.

Now it will house youths who have been adjudicated as youthful offenders or delinquents and placed in OJA custody from all over the state, according to a story from reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer.

Sometimes it is hard for the public to show compassion for some of these kids. They have committed crimes, consistently make poor decisions and cut up in school. These are rough, challenging youth.

Also, most were abused or neglected as children. Often, they are among the youths with the highest adverse childhood experiences. They have little to no support system.

Adolescent minds already struggle with mood swings, rash behavior and consequences. That is made more difficult with the issues facing these youths.

We cannot forget that they are kids and deserve another chance. They are legally allowed that opportunity, and resources should be made available to help them.

OJA and the state are living up to the responsibility.

In 2017, legislation authorized $45 million in bonds for OJA to consolidate its secure-care operations in Tecumseh, leading to the closure of its facility for girls in Norman in 2018.

The 40-acre Tecumseh campus was renovated for 16-bed cottages and improvements to outdoor spaces, the education building, gymnasium and administration building.Designed to accommodate up to 144 youths, the campus has a new health clinic and intake center. The residential cottages are designed with high-ceiling dayrooms.

Residents used to be bunked in open-dorm style units with little natural light. Now each youth has an individual bedroom with a window. These features are considered an innovative design in secure facilities for adjudicated youth.

The priority remains services and counseling. The approach incorporates the hope theory developed by Dr. Chan Hellman at the University of Oklahoma-Tulsa.

“This is the last stop in the juvenile justice continuum, and our residents here have the highest levels of crime, risks, needs and are most likely to have poor outcomes,” OJA Executive Director Rachel Holt said.

“Through the state’s investment in this physical space, we are telling these kids that the state believes in them, believes in their treatment, believes in their future.” It is an impressive re-imaging of the housing design for treating adjudicated youth and one we hope will be effective.

