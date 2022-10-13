Editorial: Oilers turning around Promenade mall, energizing local interest in hockey

The Tulsa Oilers' investment at the Tulsa Promenade mall potentially transforms the slumping property and energizes interest in ice sports.

The $20 million project underway in the former Macy's department store will construct a practice and public ice skating arena. Completion is expected in October 2023.

The facility at 4143 S. Yale Ave. will have main and secondary rinks, with each having five locker rooms dedicated to the public in addition to a larger one for the Oilers professional hockey team, according to a story from reporter Rhett Morgan.

The plans sound impressive.

About 45,000 square feet of the 180,000-square-foot building will be cleared for rinks. The main rink will include 600 to 700 seats with an ability to accommodate about 1,100 spectators when including an elevated railing. A secondary rink is expected to hold a few hundred fans.

The first floor will feature a pro shop with hockey gear and skates. An escalator will take people to a second-floor bar and restaurant that overlooks the main rink. The upper level will hold the business office, party rooms and an officials' locker room.

The Oilers will continue to play games at the BOK Center, but the Promenade mall presence will bring ice hockey into a more interactive public space.

Youth will have more opportunities to see the sport in action, and plans include establishing men's and women's ice hockey leagues.

Long-time Tulsans remember how public ice skating was a regular outing at the downtown Williams Center Forum. It was a popular activity that benefited nearby shops. The Oilers location in the Promenade brings the same spirit to the midtown property.

Oilers owner Andy Scurto told the Tulsa World in March that the idea came from a similar project in San Jose, California, as a way to give greater exposure to hockey. Other ECHL hockey teams are looking for comparable opportunities.

The Tulsa Promenade mall started out as Southland, an outdoor shopping center that opened at 41st Street and Yale Avenue in 1965. It became an indoor mall after a complete renovation in 1985.

Macy's closed at the Promenade in 2017 as part of a national closure of 100 stores. In 2019, a rash of other stores shuttered at the mall, including Victoria’s Secret, American Eagle Outfitters, Charlotte Russe, Lids, and Kay and Zales jewelry stores and Hollywood Theaters Palace 12, which was owned by Regal Cinemas.

Unpaid debt and taxes led the property into receivership that year. The pandemic only worsened the retail industry as more stores left.

The vision from the Oilers to repurpose the former Macy's property into an ice hockey and skating destination is the kind of thinking and investment Tulsa needs. We look forward to the grand opening, expanded interest and participation in hockey, and revitalization of the Tulsa Promenade mall.