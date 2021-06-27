Editorial: OHP pursuits need clear rules, strong supervision and public explanations

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol needs to take a closer look at when its troopers get involved in vehicular pursuits — and it ought to be facing the public when it does so.

Last Sunday, Tulsa World reporter Corey Jones showed that 18 people died in 15 OHP pursuits in the past five years, but that none of the chased drivers were suspected of violent crimes when the pursuit began.

The U.S. Justice Department says the state had the nation’s 11th deadliest rate of pursuit deaths from 1996 to 2015. When the Tulsa World examined National Highway Traffic Safety Association numbers for the years 2016 to 2019, the state had the fifth deadliest rate.

Innocent lives are at risk in every pursuit. Of the 18 deaths Jones considered, five were uninvolved motorists and one was an OHP lieutenant who was struck by another trooper’s cruiser at high speed.

None of the 15 pursued drivers were committing violent crimes when the pursuits began; indeed some of them were wanted only on petty misdemeanors.

One had an expired tag. Three were wanted only for speeding. One was accused of having stolen a bottle of liquor.