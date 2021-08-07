Editorial: Odd, difficult games still remind us of the value of supreme individual and team efforts

The oddest Olympics in a very long time are about to conclude.
That strangeness can be captured in one image, flashed with each telecast of the games. “Tokyo 2020,” the NBC logo says along with the familiar five rings.
The 2020 Tokyo games weren’t played until 2021.
Delayed because of the first wave of a global pandemics, the delayed Olympics were conducted in largely empty arenas because of the disease’s continuing threat.
Add a tropical storm and an earthquake to the story, and it almost seems the Tokyo games were fated.
But they were played, and to great applause, despite the challenges.
The biggest American headlines of the games came when star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from team and individual all-around competitions after she lost her equilibrium.
Biles taught us all a new term — twisties — a not uncommon experience for elite gymnasts and one often linked to trauma. Biles is one of many American gymnasts who has reported sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar.
The team won a silver medal with Biles not competing but cheering from the sidelines; American Suni Lee took the all-around individual gold.
And the nation learned again that there are things more important than winning. Biles’ courage and her continuing support of her teammates taught us all a valuable lesson in how to face challenges and disappointment with grace and honesty. It also reminded us that mental health is health, and that trauma can echo throughout a life, even the life of one dubbed “the greatest of all time” before the games began.
Perhaps the most touching moment of the games came after U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel won the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle competition. We all remember Dressel bursting into tears of joy when he saw his wife and mother through a television connection from Florida.
Seeing Meghan Haila laugh, cry and say, “I love you so much” as Caeleb cried and searched for words brought the world to tears, too. It was a beautiful, triumphant and touching moment of love and support.
Challenged by disease and nature, the Tokyo games wrap up this weekend. While memories of the pandemic games will always come with reference to the forces that disrupted them, it is the supreme individual and team efforts that deserve to be celebrated.
That is what will bring the world back to Paris in three years, eager to see the young athletes of the world square off in fair competition.
As the Olympic motto tells us, the goal is always citius, altius, fortius — faster, higher, stronger.