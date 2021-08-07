Editorial: Odd, difficult games still remind us of the value of supreme individual and team efforts

The oddest Olympics in a very long time are about to conclude.

That strangeness can be captured in one image, flashed with each telecast of the games. “Tokyo 2020,” the NBC logo says along with the familiar five rings.

The 2020 Tokyo games weren’t played until 2021.

Delayed because of the first wave of a global pandemics, the delayed Olympics were conducted in largely empty arenas because of the disease’s continuing threat.

Add a tropical storm and an earthquake to the story, and it almost seems the Tokyo games were fated.

But they were played, and to great applause, despite the challenges.

The biggest American headlines of the games came when star gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from team and individual all-around competitions after she lost her equilibrium.

Biles taught us all a new term — twisties — a not uncommon experience for elite gymnasts and one often linked to trauma. Biles is one of many American gymnasts who has reported sexual abuse at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar.

The team won a silver medal with Biles not competing but cheering from the sidelines; American Suni Lee took the all-around individual gold.