Editorial: Oasis Fresh Market hit on a winning strategy

The unique model of the Oasis Fresh Market appears to hit the right formula to end a food desert and meet the greater needs of neighborhoods.

Three months after its opening at 1725 N. Peoria Ave., officials overseeing management of the store are happy with its sales. That’s a big part of keeping a grocery in a community.

For decades, neighborhoods north of Interstate 244 had trouble keeping stores that sold quality, healthful food. Before Oasis opened, about 93% of the population of City Council District 1 had limited access to fresh, affordable food, compared to 19% of other Tulsans.

It was an injustice and glaring inequity that so many Tulsans lacked this basic need. For too long, people found excuses for the inability to retain a large grocery.

Through the leadership of Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Rose Washington-Jones, board chair of the Tulsa Regional Chamber and CEO of TEDC Creative Capital, a store was developed using a combination of public and private funding.

The $5 million, 16,500-square-foot store ended the food drought and serves as a catalyst for development. Nearby are shopping centers filled with cafes, stores and other businesses.