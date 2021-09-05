Editorial: Not much in Oklahoma is back to normal

Oklahoma appears to be trapped a dizzying spiral around the pandemic, overwhelming the health care system and frustrating residents.
The state has the fifth highest COVID-19 death rate, ranks in the top five for test positivity and is No. 4 in hospitalizations.
Schools are now hotspots for outbreaks. And Oklahoma’s poison control center reports increasing calls about the misuse of an animal parasite-fighting drug, ivermectin, promoted by conspiracy theorists as a COVID-19 remedy.
The pandemic long ago morphed into a political battle about freedom with no one coming out a winner.
Gov. Kevin Stitt maintains his position that Oklahomans will show personal responsibility. He has no intention of declaring a state of emergency or issuing an order that would require masks or vaccinations.
Last week, Stitt said he is concerned about hospital capacity but is optimistic this is merely a blip.
“This is a different fight than it was last year. Oklahoma has really been back to normal since last June. We’ve had ups and downs, and we’re in a little uptick right now, but this is going to go back down. … This is a virus that’s going through our nation, and there is no magic word or anything that we can do to keep that from happening.”
We disagree and believe more can be done for mitigation.
The statement shows a disconnect between the governor and what Oklahomans are experiencing.
Oklahoma has 200 fewer staffed hospital beds than it did in December. Oklahoma City hospitals have no more ICU beds available.
Patients are being sent to hospitals as far away as South Dakota. Gunshot victims and those in emergency cardiac episodes have to wait.
At schools, parents are getting notifications about students or staff testing positive but little instruction on what to do.
More than 45 schools districts — and two Tulsa Public Schools buildings — have temporarily closed or shifted to distance learning since mid-August due to outbreaks.
Senate Bill 658 banned local school officials from requiring masks without a state emergency and outlawed COVID-19 vaccine requirements. That led to a federal civil rights investigation and a lawsuit brought by a group of physicians and parents. A judge stayed the law on a technicality.
Municipalities have backed off requiring prevention tools.
Tulsa and Oklahoma City city councils failed to pass face-covering ordinances despite warnings from hospitals that their systems are barely managing the current surge.
We commend Tulsa city councilors for approving an incentive program giving $250 to vaccinated city employees and offering another $250 to vaccinated employees of departments that reach 70% inoculation.
Those are the kinds of actions and ideas we expect from our leaders — policies that promote public health, not hamper it.
Personal responsibility, sadly, has been a failed public policy.
Not much has been normal for the past 18 months. We’re certainly not going to get there if things stay the same.
Featured video: Mayor Bynum: Why didn’t Tulsa get another mask mandate?