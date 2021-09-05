Editorial: Not much in Oklahoma is back to normal

Last week, Stitt said he is concerned about hospital capacity but is optimistic this is merely a blip.

“This is a different fight than it was last year. Oklahoma has really been back to normal since last June. We’ve had ups and downs, and we’re in a little uptick right now, but this is going to go back down. … This is a virus that’s going through our nation, and there is no magic word or anything that we can do to keep that from happening.”

We disagree and believe more can be done for mitigation.

The statement shows a disconnect between the governor and what Oklahomans are experiencing.

Oklahoma has 200 fewer staffed hospital beds than it did in December. Oklahoma City hospitals have no more ICU beds available.

Patients are being sent to hospitals as far away as South Dakota. Gunshot victims and those in emergency cardiac episodes have to wait.

At schools, parents are getting notifications about students or staff testing positive but little instruction on what to do.