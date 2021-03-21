Editorial: Norman High School girls basketball team turn racist slurs into teachable moment

Racism is alive and takes different forms, all must be dealt with directly, swiftly and with consequences.

In high school sports, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association must take the lead in protecting players, coaches and fans from such harm. Executive Director David Jackson said the organization wants more say in how its contracted vendor chooses broadcasters.

The OSSAA has committed to ensuring that Rowan never gets another chance to earn money off one its games. That’s a start.

But this problem is deeper than a game or a person. It requires Oklahomans accept not everyone is treated equally and these inequities grow divides and hurt the state.

Steps like implementing implicit bias training and striving for diversity benefit all groups. For youth, better vetting of adult leaders is a must.

Efforts related to the Tulsa Race Massacre and programs of the John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Center center on building relationships, bridging gaps and confronting history. These are hard conversations that ought to lead to concrete actions.