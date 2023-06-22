After every natural disaster, an honest discussion becomes necessary about where the community failed and succeeded.

A 100-mph windstorm surprised many Tulsa-area residents about midnight Sunday morning, prompting a first-of-its-kind warning from the National Weather Service. Tulsa officials reacted quickly while the state's top leaders dithered in confusion.

This "wall of wind" — as Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum described it — uprooted centuries-old trees, crushing them into homes and across powerlines. Fences fell, road signs bent and hundreds of stoplights ceased working.

At least 200,000 customers lost power, and PSO brought in more than 2,000 lineworkers from as far as New Jersey to work on restoration. Tree removal services and roofers worked around the clock to clear debris.

Tulsans are good at jumping into action when disaster strikes. Neighbors are helping neighbors. Residents who didn't lose power welcomed others into their homes. This genuine desire to pitch in with support makes Tulsa great.

Then, there are the shortcomings, with the biggest gaffe at the state level. In the immediate aftermath, questions swirled about the lack of a disaster declaration.

For 24 hours, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat was acting governor, but no one bothered to tell him. Gov. Kevin Stitt was at the Paris Air Show, and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell was at an out-of-state work conference.

It left an emergency disaster declaration unsigned. Within an hour of finding out he was in charge, Treat signed a state of emergency for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties that would be in place for 30 days.

The declaration triggered several benefits, including enactment of the state's price-gouging statute, relaxed laws and regulations on shipping goods for emergency use and enhanced purchasing power among agencies for relief efforts.

With many residents still powerless and struggling, this declaration provides some assistance.

We expect our state's leaders to communicate, especially on basic functions of government. Disaster planning depends on chain of command and fast action. The state failed.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond suggested changing the law to require the governor's office to notify the next person in the line of succession when leaving the state. Currently, no requirement exists, and Treat says that is not being done.

It shouldn't take a law to get our elected leaders to talk to each other. But, if that is what it takes, then lawmakers ought to consider it.

Through this bureaucratic embarrassment, Bynum stayed in contact with state officials about the damage to get help for Tulsans. We are grateful for his efforts.

It's clear climate change is taking a toll across the nation. No more are there 100-year floods or once-in-a-lifetime storms. Extreme weather events are now common.

Officials need to view disasters as the norm and plan accordingly, being mindful of residents without resources. That means burying more powerlines, having generators for vulnerable residents, investing in disaster preparation infrastructure and shifting to massive cleanup by relaxing policies on things like bulk waste.

We appreciate the fast response from Tulsa officials and hope the state can do better in the future.