Editorial: No one wins conflict between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission

We were disappointed in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s response to the concerns of the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission regarding House Bill 1775.
The commission expressed sharp issues with the legislation after Stitt signed it into law.
HB 1775 forbids mandatory gender or sexual diversity training or counseling for Oklahoma college students and bans public schools from teaching that “an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, bears responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex” or that anyone “should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race or sex.”
We agree with many that the law will have a chilling effect on the teaching of critical subjects in Oklahoma history, such as the Trail of Tears and the Tulsa Race Massacre. If any student claims that teaching on those racist acts somehow created an atmosphere of racial shame or even discomfort, the teacher could stand accused of violating the law.
It’s easy to imagine a prudent teacher downplaying the roll of race in those events to avoid such an accusation, which means the students get a sanitized version of history. At worst, teachers fearful of lawsuits may avoid the topic of race completely, a whitewashed version of history.
To his credit, Stitt accompanied his signature of the law with an executive order that all historical events included in the Oklahoma Academic Standards, including the race massacre, must still be taught in public schools.
But when the commission sharply objected to Stitt’s signature of the bill, he responded with a press statement that said the commission’s interpretation of the law was “misguided and fundamentally inaccurate.” He didn’t meet with the commission or offer to listen to members concerns.
When the commission subsequently severed ties with Stitt, he accused it of spreading “falsehoods” and said his membership was “purely ceremonial.”
We would have counseled a more engaged and less contentious approach. The contrast here is to Sen. James Lankford, who fell into conflict with Black Tulsans after he suggested holding up certification of Joe Biden’s election amid national questions of election returns in places like Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia. Many called for the commission to oust the senator from its membership.
Lankford listened to the concerns of his constituents, admitted that his comments revealed a “blind spot” and apologized. Lankford remains on the commission, and we think will continue to be an asset to its mission.
Some remained unsatisfied with Lankford’s response, but we say it showed introspective maturity and a willingness to hear out the difficult challenges of others in an honest fashion.
No one wins these sorts of public conflicts. The cause of reconciliation was not advanced. Indeed, it may have been set back. At the very least, an opportunity for engagement and learning was lost, and that’s too bad.