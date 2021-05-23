Editorial: No one wins conflict between Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Tulsa Race Massacre Commission

But when the commission sharply objected to Stitt’s signature of the bill, he responded with a press statement that said the commission’s interpretation of the law was “misguided and fundamentally inaccurate.” He didn’t meet with the commission or offer to listen to members concerns.

When the commission subsequently severed ties with Stitt, he accused it of spreading “falsehoods” and said his membership was “purely ceremonial.”

We would have counseled a more engaged and less contentious approach. The contrast here is to Sen. James Lankford, who fell into conflict with Black Tulsans after he suggested holding up certification of Joe Biden’s election amid national questions of election returns in places like Atlanta, Detroit and Philadelphia. Many called for the commission to oust the senator from its membership.

Lankford listened to the concerns of his constituents, admitted that his comments revealed a “blind spot” and apologized. Lankford remains on the commission, and we think will continue to be an asset to its mission.

Some remained unsatisfied with Lankford’s response, but we say it showed introspective maturity and a willingness to hear out the difficult challenges of others in an honest fashion.