Editorial: Next Oklahoma attorney general must show independence, dedication to the state, ability to repair office's reputation

A disaster in his personal life destroyed the political career of Attorney General Mike Hunter, who resigned last week, midway through his first elected term in office.

Online state court records list a Michael J. Hunter as filing for divorce Friday in Oklahoma County. A copy of the petition was not available for viewing online.

In his divorce petition, Hunter alleges that a “state of complete and irreconcilable incompatibility has arisen between the parties,” according to The Oklahoman, which obtained a copy.

“Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office,” Hunter said in a statement released by his office last week.

“The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government. I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahoma.”

Hunter wasn’t our first choice for the office when he ran, but it’s difficult to argue with the results he got once he got there.