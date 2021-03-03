Editorial: New vaccine to ramp up Oklahoma rollout by month's end

Getting a vaccine is expected to be easier by the month’s end, particularly with the approval of the single-shot COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.

Oklahoma has been doing well in getting residents inoculated, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. when adding the state, tribal and Veterans Affairs vaccine efforts. A bit more than 1 million doses have been administered, and the feedback we’ve gotten from people in the vaccination lines is that both state and local officials have organized them well, treated patients gently and got things handled quickly.

Still, residents are frustrated by the state’s health department portal, unable to secure an appointment or driving long distances to obtain one. A lack of vaccine supply has been the biggest obstacle.

That is likely to change as more vaccines are allotted to the state, including the latest given the green light by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will join those already in U.S. distribution from Moderna and Pfizer.