Editorial: New TPS program holds possibilities for better results for students facing trauma

Monroe Demonstration Academy’s lead counselor, Amanda Jones, describes well how teachers are expected to do what they aren’t trained to do.

Students coming to school with various traumas spend most of their time with teachers, not counselors. Most schools do not have clinically trained counselors in mental health on staff full time. So teachers wind up acting as counselors while also delivering lessons.

That’s been an unfair expectation.

A movement toward trauma-informed teaching caught steam more than a decade ago to help teachers deal more effectively with students facing challenges outside the classroom. The idea is that it will deescalate behavior problems and widen the tools for teachers to academically reach students.

However, training in trauma-informed education has been spotty and inconsistent, usually left up to teachers to seek the information. Also, it is not as effective if not embraced school- and district-wide.

Tulsa Public Schools is launching a program at Monroe to implement a trauma-informed educational approach. Teachers will receive coaching and professional development throughout the next school year to gradually make the shift.

“Not only are we meeting students where they are but where they want to be in the future to help them get there,” Jones said.

Monroe, as a demonstration academy, is a good place to start, but many schools could benefit from this type of method. TPS plans to eventually expand into other sites.

Oklahoma has among the nation’s highest rate of people with an adverse childhood experience score of at least two. The higher the ACE score, the more likely a person is to face challenges such as poor health, incarceration and dysfunctional relationships.

These are not income-based experiences, though poverty is often tied to some of those outcomes. It also isn’t confined to urban areas. Rural communities also grapple with issues such as broken families, mental health, addiction, incarceration and domestic violence.

Trauma can become a generational cycle. With the right interventions, that cycle can be stopped and replaced with persistence, clearer decision making and a path to a healthier future.

The program at Monroe, called the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Support, or OTISS, was developed in 2011 and supported through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

We appreciate Tulsa Public Schools for moving forward with this program. Teachers want their students to succeed and aren’t being given enough support. We hope this trauma-informed program is a start to turning that around and becoming a model for other schools.

Schools cannot be responsible for fixing all of society’s ills, but this holds the possibility of contributing to better results for students and teachers.

