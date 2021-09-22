Editorial: New owners of Missouri's 'Picture Cave' ought to donate sacred site back to the Osage Nation

An auction last week in Missouri sold a sacred piece of the Osage Nation away from its citizens, disregarding tribal history and further chipping away at the cultural touchstones belonging to Indigenous people.

The new owners, who are non-Osage, ought to give the Picture Cave back to the tribal nation.

The cave is part of a 43-acre site located about 50 miles west of St. Louis. The Osage Nation attempted to buy the site, only to be outbid by an anonymous buyer who put up $2.2 million.

The Osage Nation released a statement calling the sale “truly heartbreaking.”

It’s more than heartbreaking. It’s an injustice.

The Picture Cave has about 290 glyphs, some estimated to be 1,000 years old. It is considered one of the largest and most detailed illustrations of Indigenous life in U.S.

The depictions show ancient life of Native Americans in their clothing, ceremonies and weapons. Some imagery has not been found at any other location.

This was a burial site and ritual space where mostly spiritual leaders or priests frequented, said the Osage Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Andrea Hunter.